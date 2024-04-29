PlayboxTV and Shucae Films Collaborate to Redefine the entertainment horizon for viewers

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: PlayboxTV, India's fourth-largest OTT aggregator, announces an exciting collaboration with Shucae Films, an OTT platform owned by Shucae Films Private Limited (SFPL). This partnership aims to elevate the entertainment landscape by delivering a rich array of culturally diverse content. By curating content from around the globe, the collaboration promises to enrich the viewing experience for the audience.

The partnership between Shucae Films and PlayboxTV will facilitate cross-promotional activities, enhancing visibility for both platforms among their respective users. This collaboration aims to boost user acquisition and retention by leveraging shared audiences. Through mutual sharing, users of Shucae Films and PlayboxTV will access content from each platform, fostering growth opportunities for both companies.

On this Partnership Aamir Mulani, Founder and CEO of PlayboxTV, says, "Shucae Films has a great collection of regional content, which will diversify our content offering and help us cater to a wider audience. We are very excited since this partnership will help both PlayboxTV and Shucae Films to grow."

Shucae Films, based in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, and with an operational office in Delhi NCR, offers streaming services for entertainment enthusiasts. These services deliver movies, short documentaries, and news insights accessible via internet-connected devices. PlayboxTV and Shucae Films aim to tap into new markets and demographics, introducing regional content to untapped audiences and drawing in users intrigued by such offerings. This partnership will enrich user's experience by expanding content accessibility, enabling PlayboxTV's audience to indulge in a diverse array of regional entertainment, enhancing the appeal and engagement of both the platforms.

Manoj Doogra, Founder & CEO of Shucae Films, comments, "I am thrilled about our collaboration with PlayboxTV. This partnership marks a significant milestone for us as we endeavor to bring diverse cultural experiences to our viewers. Our shared vision is to create a platform where every viewer can find something they love and this partnership is a significant step toward achieving that goal."

Shucae Films provides a rich array of entertainment catering to a worldwide audience. Their collection spans feature films, web series, dramas, comedies, action, romances, and insightful documentaries delving into culture, history, and societal topics. With a focus on regional content, they celebrate diverse cultures and offer informative news updates on global affairs. And audiences now have access to a diverse array of content options, with Shucae Films' offerings available on PlayboxTV.

About PlayboxTV

PlayboxTV is revolutionizing the way India consumes TV content to become Naye Bharat ka Naya Digital TV. India is going through a paradigm shift in the entertainment landscape and PlayboxTV is playing a crucial role in this. PlayboxTV is a one-stop destination, offering seamless access to live TV channels and OTT platforms without the need for multiple subscriptions. Users can access PlayboxTV easily with a single sign-in on various devices, including Mobile, Tablets, Android TV, Fire TV and Smart TV. The platform boasts a robust distribution network covering the entire country and has plans to further enhance it to reach a broader consumer base.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)