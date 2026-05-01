Pride Hotels Limited Debuts its Second Hotel in NCR Region - Pride Premier Greater Noida

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1: Pride Group of Hotels officially launched its 2nd hotel in NCR Region in the educational & business hub of the city with Pride Premier Greater Noida. The hotel marks an exciting milestone for the group as it expands its footprint in the heart of one of India's most dynamic business and leisure destinations.

Located strategically in Knowledge Park III, the 76-room hotel is perfectly situated for both business and leisure travelers. With easy access to key commercial hubs, India Expo Mart, educational institutions, and entertainment spots, Pride Premier Greater Noida offers a sophisticated & warm hospitality experience. This new addition to Pride Group's portfolio provides a variety of premium amenities designed to meet the needs of modern travelers, including spacious rooms, contemporary decor, and global facilities.

Speaking on the opening, Mr. Atul Upadhyay, Executive Director of Pride Hotels Group, said, "We are excited to expand our presence in the NCR region with the launch of Pride Premier Greater Noida, our second property in this dynamic market. As Greater Noida continues to emerge as a key hub for business, education, and leisure, this hotel is strategically positioned to serve the evolving needs of both corporate and leisure travelers. With this opening, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering world-class hospitality, combining modern amenities with a personalized, local touch that truly reflects the essence of the region. Pride Premier Greater Noida is designed to be a go-to destination for business events, conferences, and leisure stays, providing an unparalleled experience for all our guests."

The hotel features two exceptional dining outlets: Cafe Pride - a multi-cuisine restaurant offering a culinary journey from regional flavors to international cuisines, and Mr. Confectioner - an artisanal bakery perfect for those who appreciate a quiet, indulgent break with freshly baked treats. Guests can also look forward to the upcoming Fuel Bar, which will provide an exciting atmosphere for relaxation and socializing.

The hotel will soon offer over 8,000 sqft of event space, ideal for hosting corporate events, conferences, weddings, and social gatherings. With state-of-the-art facilities, Pride Premier Greater Noida is designed to cater to events of all sizes, offering both indoor venues that can accommodate up to 600 guests.

Mr. Mohammad Shoeb, Vice President - North Region, Pride Hotels Group, added, "With the opening of Pride Premier Greater Noida, we are taking a step forward in establishing our presence in the NCR region. This hotel combines modernity with a strong connection to the local culture and the international standards that we stand by. We are confident it will become the preferred choice for guests visiting Greater Noida."

Pride Premier Greater Noida promises to deliver a soulful hospitality experience that reflects both the warmth of the region and the highest international standards. Whether for a business trip, a conference, or a social event, the hotel is set to become a landmark destination in the region.

Ms. Lovely Rajvansh, Operations Manager of Pride Premier Greater Noida, commented, "At Pride Premier Greater Noida, we aim to provide an unmatched guest experience by focusing on personalized service, sophisticated design, and seamless convenience. We are dedicated to creating memorable experiences for all our guests, whether they are here for business or leisure."

About Pride Hotels Group

Founded in 1987, Pride Hotels Limited is a leading home-grown Indian hospitality company with over 38 years of operating experience across hotel ownership, development, and management. Promoted by S P Jain, the Company has built a diversified, multi-brand hospitality platform with a strong presence in major cities like Delhi, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Indore, Bhopal, Rajkot, Jaipur, Udaipur, Dehradun, Puri across business, leisure, and pilgrimage destinations in India.

Pride Hotels has 60+ hotels and resorts comprising 5000+ keys, 3.50 lakh sq.ft. of banquet venue under a hybrid model of owned assets and long-term hotel management agreements.

Pride Hotels operates across the upscale to midscale segments through four distinct brands--Pride Plaza (upscale), Pride Premier (upper midscale), Pride Elite (midscale), and Biznotel by Pride (midscale).

In addition, Pride Hotels operates 50+ food & beverage outlets, including restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and bakeries, many of which have received prestigious dining and hospitality awards.

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