Project Exhibition at Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Students Showcase their Talent, 446 Projects Displayed

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6: Ramaiah Institute of Technology (RIT) organized a Project Exhibition on its campus, where students showcased a wide range of innovative projects. Students from various engineering disciplines, including Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and several other departments, presented projects offering solutions to real-world problems they had identified.

A total of 446 projects from 17 departments were exhibited across 150 stalls during the event.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Suhas Gopinath, alumnus of RIT and CEO of Global Inc.; M.R. Janakiram, Vice Chairman of Gokula Education Foundation; and M.R. Kodandaram, Director of RIT.

Speaking on the occasion, Suhas Gopinath said, "During my college days, I worked on many similar projects. It is gratifying to see such innovation today. It is true that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has impacted the IT industry. However, employees must also understand this reality. Those who do not upgrade their skills face greater risks. Therefore, professionals should focus on skill development, while students should be given greater exposure to practical learning."

Addressing the gathering, M.R. Kodandaram, Director of Gokula Education Foundation, said, "More than 1,700 projects were submitted for consideration in this two-day exhibition. Out of these, 446 projects were selected for display. Through their projects, students have demonstrated how various problems can be addressed with innovative solutions. Each project is unique and distinct. This exhibition serves as an excellent platform for students to showcase their skills and creativity."

One of the major attractions of the exhibition was a Hybrid Bike Project, which operates on principles similar to those of hybrid cars. The project demonstrated how hybrid technology can be adapted for motorcycles. Other projects that drew significant attention included those related to rainwater conservation, AR/VR (Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality), smart grids, and several other emerging technologies.

Among those present at the event were Dr. N.V.R. Naidu, Principal of RIT; Dr. Parswanath H.V, Chief Executive (Engineering and General Sciences), Gokula Education Foundation, and Dr. Karisiddappa, Advisor to Gokula Education Foundation.

About Ramaiah Institute of Technology

Ramaiah Institute of Technology (RIT), formerly known as M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT), is one of India's premier private engineering institutions located in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Established in 1962 by the late Dr. M. S. Ramaiah under the aegis of the Gokula Education Foundation, the institute was founded with the vision of providing quality technical education and creating skilled professionals for nation-building.

Affiliated with Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, RIT has enjoyed academic autonomy since 2007, enabling it to design industry-relevant curricula, adopt innovative teaching methodologies, and maintain high academic standards. The institute is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and its programs are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). It has also earned an A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Spread across a well-developed campus in Bengaluru, RIT offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and architectural programs in disciplines such as Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Biotechnology, Information Science, Management, and Architecture. The institute is known for its strong emphasis on research, innovation, industry collaboration, and entrepreneurship.

Over the decades, RIT has built a reputation for academic excellence, state-of-the-art laboratories, research centers, and strong placement outcomes. Its alumni occupy leadership positions across multinational corporations, research organizations, startups, and public institutions worldwide. The institute consistently ranks among the leading engineering colleges in India and continues to contribute significantly to technological advancement and professional education.

Guided by its motto, "Service to Humanity is Service to God," Ramaiah Institute of Technology remains committed to nurturing competent professionals, innovators, and responsible citizens who can address global challenges through technology and innovation.

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