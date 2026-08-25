Pure Flour from Europe to Spotlight Quality, Performance and Versatility at Anuga Select India 2026

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: As India's baking, foodservice and processed food sectors continue to evolve, consistency, performance and ingredient quality are becoming increasingly important considerations for professional users.

Against this backdrop, ITALMOPA - the Italian Association of Milling Industries - will bring its "Pure Flour from Europe" campaign to Anuga Select India 2026, which will be held from 29 September to 1 October at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, alongside Anuga Food Tech India. Now celebrating its 19th international edition, Anuga Select India brings together food manufacturers and suppliers with buyers across the HoReCa, retail, distribution, bakery, confectionery and foodservice sectors, while the co-located Anuga Foood Tech India connects professionals from across the food processing and manufacturing ecosystem.

Flour That Performs Across Applications

European soft wheat flour, particularly Italian flour, has long been associated with applications where dough structure, elasticity and consistency are critical.

From pizza, focaccia and artisan breads to pastries and fresh pasta, different flour specifications allow professional bakers and chefs to select the right flour for the desired process and each finished product.

Opportunities in India are also becoming broader. As bakeries, cafes, hotels, restaurants and food manufacturers experiment with new formats and recipes, there is growing scope for premium flour to move beyond traditionally European applications and find relevance across a wider range of professional kitchens.

At Anuga Select India, the Pure Flour from Europe campaign will connect with bakers, chefs, manufacturers, importers, distributors and foodservice professionals to showcase the performance and versatility of European soft wheat flour. Live pizza demonstrations at the booth will offer visitors a practical view of flour handling, dough performance and finished-product quality. Tastings and chef interactions will add an experiential element to the campaign, while informational materials and branded merchandise will help extend engagement with trade and hospitality professionals beyond the demonstrations.

Quality from Wheat to Flour

A key focus of the campaign is the rigorous approach to quality, food safety and traceability followed across the European milling industry.

European flour production combines careful wheat selection with modern milling technology, extensive quality controls and traceability throughout the production chain. Italian millers also continue to invest in process efficiency and more sustainable production practices.

These attributes are particularly relevant for professional users seeking reliable performance and consistency across batches.

"India represents an exciting market where culinary tradition is increasingly meeting new formats, international influences and professional baking techniques. Through our participation at Anuga Select India, we look forward to engaging directly with the industry and demonstrating how European flour can support quality, creativity and consistency across a wide range of applications," said Vincenzo Martinelli President of ITALMOPA.

Strengthening Connections with India's Food Industry

The exhibition comes at an important time for EU-India commercial relations, following the conclusion of negotiations on the EU-India Free Trade Agreement earlier this year.

For the European milling sector, Anuga provides an opportunity to deepen engagement with one of the world's most dynamic food markets and connect with businesses across the food processing, HoReCa, bakery, retail and distribution sectors.

Visitors to Anuga FoodTec India 2026 can meet representatives of the Pure Flour from Europe campaign to learn more about European soft wheat flour, its characteristics and its versatility across professional food applications.

About Pure Flour from Europe

Launched in 2021, Pure Flour from Europe is a campaign co-funded by the EU and promoted by ITALMOPA, the Italian Association of Milling Industries, to build awareness of the quality, safety, traceability and versatility of European soft wheat flour.

In India, the campaign works with chefs, bakers, importers, food manufacturers, HoReCa professionals and the media through educational initiatives, product demonstrations, recipe development and industry engagement.

As India's food sector continues to evolve, the campaign aims to deepen understanding of how European flour can support professional users across both traditional and contemporary applications, while strengthening connections between the European milling industry and the Indian food trade.

For more information about Pure Flour from Europe, or on the planned activities and events, visit our website, email us, or follow us on our social profiles as follows:

Website: www.pureflourfromeurope.com

Instagram: pureflourfromeurope

Facebook: pureflourfromeurope

Email: contact@pureflourfromeurope.com

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