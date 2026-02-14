Purva Silversky Hebbagodi South Bangalore - A Premium Residential Landmark

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14: Purva Silversky is one of the biggest launch in Hebbagodi, South Bangalore. Purvankara builder has been in to real estate since last three decades delivering top quality gated community apartments all across South India. Purva Silversky is a perfect blend of connectivity, comfort and luxury. Normally with other builders, the standard UDS is around 20-25% while with this particular community, you are getting 45% UDS which gives you low density living.

Purva Silver Sky Reviews

The Project has received 4+ rating in Google reviews. The reason being strategic location and competitive pricing. Hebbagodi is one of the fastest developing and well connected area in South Bangalore. This project allows connectivity to Nice road, different IT corridors, Hosur Road and Electronic City.

Purva Silversky Price

Purva Silversky comes with very attractive pricing. We have 3bhk, 4bhk and 5bhk flats available. 3bhk starts from 2.3 Cr, 4bhk starts from 3.5 Cr, and 5bhk starts from 6Cr. The project focuses on spacious living where flat dimensions vary from 1850 Sqft and goes till 5400 Sqft.

Purva Silversky is not just about homes; it is about creating a complete lifestyle experience. The project offers a wide range of modern amenities designed to cater to all age groups. Some of the key amenities include:

- A fully equipped clubhouse

- Swimming pool with separate kids' pool

- Well-equipped gymnasium Indoor games room

- Multi-purpose hall Children's play area

- Jogging and cycling track

- Landscaped gardens and open spaces 24/7 security with CCTV surveillance

- Power backup for common areas

World-Class Amenities for a Modern Lifestyle

These amenities promote a healthy and active lifestyle while encouraging community interaction among residents. The thoughtfully curated recreational spaces make everyday living enjoyable and stress-free.

Investment Potential and ROI

South Bangalore, especially the Hebbagodi and Electronic City belt, has emerged as one of the most promising real estate corridors in Bangalore. The continuous expansion of IT parks and commercial establishments has fueled consistent housing demand in the area. Purva Silversky offers strong investment potential due to:

- Proximity to major IT hubs

- Growing rental demand from tech professionals Upcoming metro connectivity

- Reputed developer brand value Low-density luxury positioning

Investors can expect good rental income due to the steady inflow of working professionals in Electronic City. Additionally, the long-term capital appreciation prospects are promising, considering the infrastructural developments planned in the region.

Being a project by Puravankara Group, known for timely delivery and quality construction, adds credibility and security to the investment.

Connectivity and Infrastructure

Connectivity is one of the biggest strengths of Purva Silversky. The project offers excellent road connectivity through Hosur Road and NICE Road, enabling easy access to major parts of Bangalore.

Key connectivity highlights include:

- Close proximity to Electronic City

- Easy access to Silk Board Junction

- Connectivity to Bannerghatta Road and Sarjapur Road Upcoming metro line extension

- Smooth access to Kempegowda International Airport via elevated expressways

The presence of well-developed infrastructure such as schools (Delhi Public School, VIBGYOR), hospitals (Narayana Health City), shopping malls, and restaurants further enhances the livability quotient of the area.

Why Choose Purva Silversky?

Purva Silversky stands out among new launches in South Bangalore due to its combination of location, quality, amenities, and investment potential. It offers a perfect blend of urban convenience and peaceful living.

Here are some compelling reasons to consider Purva Silversky:

1. Strategic location near Electronic City

2. Low-density luxury development

3. Fully Vastu-compliant floor plans

4. Premium amenities and clubhouse

5. Reputed developer with strong brand value

6. High rental demand and ROI potential

7. Excellent connectivity and infrastructure

Whether you are looking for a dream home for your family or a high-potential investment property, Purva Silversky checks all the right boxes.

Conclusion

Purva Silversky is a thoughtfully planned residential project that offers modern homes in one of South Bangalore's fastest-growing locations. With its strategic location in Hebbagodi, proximity to Electronic City, premium amenities, and promising investment returns, it is an ideal choice for homebuyers and investors alike.

The project combines quality construction, elegant design, and lifestyle-focused amenities to deliver a holistic living experience. As South Bangalore continues to grow as a residential hotspot, Purva Silversky stands as a smart and future-ready investment opportunity.

If you are exploring new launch flats in South Bangalore that offer luxury, connectivity, and strong appreciation potential, Purva Silversky deserves serious consideration.

