Raising Superstars Launches 'Prodigy Pathway' - India's First AI-Powered, In-Home Preschool

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: Raising Superstars has announced the launch of Prodigy Pathway, a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered, in-home preschool program designed for children aged 0-6. Combining certified educators, a proprietary curriculum, and AI-driven personalization, the program aims to fundamentally transform early childhood education in India - without screens, pressure, or traditional classroom constraints.

The launch addresses a long-standing gap in the education system. Research indicates that 75% of brain development occurs by age 2 and 90% by age 6, yet structured education in India typically begins only after this critical window. Early learning also receives just 2-3% of total education funding, leaving parents with limited, often ineffective options.

Existing alternatives such as playschools, online classes, and physical learning centres - fall short in different ways. Playschools often function as daycares with inconsistent curriculum delivery, online programs rely on screen exposure that experts discourage for young children, and physical centres struggle to deliver personalization at scale. Prodigy Pathway is designed to bridge this gap through a home-based, deeply personalized learning model.

At the core of Prodigy Pathway is a simple but powerful approach: bringing structured early education directly into the child's home. RS-certified Prodigy Coaches conduct 45-60 minute sessions, complete with all materials and activities. Each session is dynamically tailored by an AI engine that adapts to the child's age, milestones, and developmental trajectory, while remaining aligned to a structured curriculum framework.

In contrast to the broader EdTech ecosystem, Prodigy Pathway takes a deliberately contrarian stance: no screens, no testing, and no pressure. The model emphasizes process-led development, where outcomes emerge naturally through consistent, joyful engagement rather than performance-driven metrics.

Early adoption has shown strong traction in the Mumbai pilot market, with 15x revenue growth over seven months -- despite deliberately limited enrolment slots each month. Raising Superstars brings a strong pedigree of documented outcomes, with 1,000+ long-form parent testimonials capturing results such as early reading (as young as age 3), bilingual speech development, photographic memory in toddlers, strong socio-emotional skills, and enhanced creativity and problem-solving abilities.

Beyond child development, the initiative also creates a significant social impact opportunity. Raising Superstars plans to recruit, train, and certify 2,000+ women as Prodigy Coaches across 15+ cities, enabling large-scale employment while maintaining high standards of delivery.

"The first six years of a child's life are the most important of their entire existence and we've been leaving them to chance. Prodigy Pathway changes that. We're bringing the world's topmost early childhood curriculum directly into homes, powered by AI, delivered by remarkable humans -- with zero screens and zero pressure," said Raghav Himatsingka, Co-founder & CEO, Raising Superstars.

Currently piloted in Mumbai, Prodigy Pathway aims to expand to 15+ cities across India, with a target of reaching 18,000+ active children and delivering over 1 million sessions annually within the next three years, powered by AI-driven scheduling and logistics. With Prodigy Pathway, Raising Superstars is not just launching a new program, it is introducing a new category of early education: one that is personalized, home-based, human-led, and built for the most critical years of life.

About Raising Superstars

Raising Superstars is a Mumbai-based early childhood education company on a mission to unlock the extraordinary potential in every child aged 0-6 -- before the brain's critical learning window closes forever. With over 500,000 families across 150+ countries, it is a globally recognized company in the early years space. The company is a Shark Tank India deal winner, and ranked #4 in TIME's Global EdTech list (2024).

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