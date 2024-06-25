Registrations Open for IET Future Tech Congress (FTC) 2024

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (The IET) has opened registrations for their annual flagship event - the IET Future Tech Congress. The event will take place on 2 September 2024 and is centered this year around the theme of "India's Component Conundrum," - spotlighting the urgent need to create a robust ESDM manufacturing system in India.

Speaking on the theme, Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, IET India says, "The IET has always been focussed on exploring cutting-edge technologies that will shape the world of tomorrow. In this 6th edition of our Flagship Congress - we are delving into a much-needed conversation for India, right now. This year, we will talk about our need for a robust ESDM ecosystem which presents a host of opportunities as well as quite a few challenges that need to be discussed and solved. The focus will be to figure out which components that the Indian ecosystem, especially MSMEs need to invest in to fuel future technology growth. Being one of the only neutral platforms, we will be able to bring together all pieces of the jigsaw to create a complete solution. Attendees will get a clear idea of where exactly their investments should be in the next few years."

The IET Future Tech Congress draws leaders of industry, academia and policy-makers as a one-of-a-kind neutral platform that hosts important tech-led dialogues. Siemens Technology & Services Pvt Ltd was the Presenting Partner in 2022 and is presenting the national event this year as well. Other leading industry players including Elsevier and others are partnering the event as well.

The event will feature fast-paced, future-tech focused, thought-provoking conversations on how India's dependency on imports and the absence of a robust ESDM and chip manufacturing component ecosystem will hinder India's Digital ambition and our journey towards the $30 trillion Economy by 2047. It will spotlight critical challenges and developments across 3 key technologies - Generative AI, Industrial Metaverse and Quantum Technologies. These conversations will further highlight the impact of the Component Conundrum across 3 fast growing sectors - Healthcare, Manufacturing and Mobility, which are estimated to contribute to 25% of India's GDP.

Additionally, the conference will feature a special Healthcare Experience zone with immersive experiences and displays featuring the end-to-end patient experience of the future. The event will also enable key networking opportunities through on-site lounges and a Networking & Awards Dinner.

Speaking on the agenda of the event, Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, Chair - IET India Future Tech Panel says, "With the sixth edition of the IET's flagship event, the Future Tech Congress, we have chosen a theme critical to achieving our $30 trillion ambition by 2047. While government support in opening up India's semiconductor industry is vital, active engagement from industry and academia is equally essential. The FTC serves as a neutral platform to bring together key stakeholders--tech experts, industry leaders, academic institutions, startups, and policymakers--to engage in essential discussions on the component conundrum. We will address challenges and bottlenecks in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and mobility, focusing on transformative technologies like GenAI, the industrial metaverse, and quantum tech. This component conundrum impacts every industry relying on future technology. We invite everyone--SMEs, MSMEs, startups, enterprise players, GCCs, academia, upskilling entities, and industry bodies--to join us at FTC. Together, we can explore opportunities, solve bottlenecks, and accelerate India's journey towards becoming Atmanirbhar."

The IET's Annual Flagship Tech Event launched in 2016 as the IoT India Congress, playing a crucial role in promoting IoT innovation and business value. Known as the Platform of Platforms for the Internet of Things, it successfully ran four editions until 2019, attracting over 350 speakers and 5,000 attendees, including 72% CXOs and decision-makers from 20+ industries. Its successor, the Future Tech Congress, continues this legacy as a unique neutral platform that seeks to solve tomorrow's business challenges through exploring future technologies and industry roadmaps to adoption. Early bird registrations are open for the 2024 event. More details are available on the official website of the IET Future Tech Congress: bit.ly/FTC_2024.

The IET office started operations in India in 2006, in Bangalore. Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub, our aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally. Our strategy is to make a meaningful impact on the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role with industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance. We want to do this by working in partnership with industry, academia and government, focussing on the application of practical skills within both learning & career lifecycles, driving innovation and thought leadership through high impact sectors.

For more information, please visit: futuretechcongress.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)