Reliance Animation Acquires Rights to Create Animated Content Based on Football Legend Diego Maradona's Life

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Reliance Animation, a division of Reliance Entertainment, has officially acquired the character IP rights to develop, design, and produce an animated series based on the life and legacy of football icon Diego Maradona. The project will be created for OTT and television platforms, bringing the larger-than-life journey of one of the world's greatest athletes to global audiences in a fresh, engaging format.

The groundbreaking agreement, paves the way for Reliance Animation to develop a compelling scripted series that will chronicle Maradona's extraordinary journey from humble beginnings to global stardom. The project, currently in development, promises to offer audiences an intimate, inspiring, and thrilling portrayal of one of football's most iconic figures. The series will feature major milestones in Maradona's career, personal challenges, and the cultural impact he has made both on and off the field.

The character rights have been secured in association with SATTVICA SA (the Argentina-based rights holder of Maradona's IP) and mediated through Bridge Marketing Group Inc. This marks another bold move by Reliance Animation in expanding its portfolio of high-profile biographical projects, reinforcing its commitment to producing stories that inspire, entertain, and resonate with audiences worldwide.

Speaking on the announcement, Shibasish Sarkar, CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said,

"We are thrilled to bring the extraordinary story of Diego Maradona to a new generation through animation. His journey of resilience, passion, and achievement transcends sports, and we believe it will inspire audiences worldwide."

Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO, Reliance Animation, added,

"This collaboration marks a landmark moment for Reliance Animation. Our team is committed to capturing the spirit, struggles, and triumphs of Maradona's life in a way that resonates with viewers across ages and cultures."

Rita Maradona, representing SATTVICA SA, expressed her enthusiasm, stating,

"We, Diego's sisters, are very happy and proud of this new project with such a prestigious company as Reliance, with which we will seek to reach the children's audience and for all the children of the world to know our brother."

Samuel Nieto, CEO of Bridge Marketing Group Inc., global licensing agent of the Diego Maradona brand, said on behalf of Bridge,

"This partnership with Reliance Animation will help extend the legacy of the great Diego Maradona in the mind of future generations of young athletes around the world. It is going to be a beautiful story told through the magic of animation."

The project is currently in the development stage, with further announcements regarding the creative team, platforms, and launch timelines to follow.

About Reliance Animation Studios Private Limited

Reliance Animation is a key player in the entertainment sector of Reliance Group, headquartered in Mumbai, India. The studio is involved in various industry sectors, including production, digital platforms, gaming, and music, contributing significantly to the animation and entertainment landscape in the region.

