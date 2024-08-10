Retro is Back in Style: The Iconic BSA Motorcycles set to Return

VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: With its new generation Gold Star, BSA Motorcycles, a legendary British brand, is poised to enter India and reclaim its glory in the contemporary era. Tapping into this desire for the days gone by, Classic Legends has revived a number of brands from yesteryear, reimagining some of their most iconic hits for the modern age. Beyond mere transportation, these brands represent a lifestyle choice. They appeal to riders who value heritage, craftsmanship, and the thrill of the open road. Hallowed British and European motorcycle marques are enjoying something of a revival in India, as Indian ownership and an increasing appetite for the retro-cool lifestyle breathe new life into them. Several iconic names, from Jawa, originating in the Czech Republic, to the legendary Yezdi brand under Jawa ownership, are making significant strides in the Indian motorcycle market among avid bike enthusiasts. Now, joining this resurgence is another legendary nameplate set to make its mark--the BSA Gold Star.

With the impending introduction, Classic Legends is not only looking at reviving the storied legacies of BSA Brand but also enriching the diverse tapestry of the Indian motorcycle market. With the BSA Gold Star, the company is committed to bringing back the excitement of riding an authentic retro motorcycle, which is also a symbol of excellence and ageless engineering.

Known for its racing pedigree and timeless design, the Gold Star promises to capture hearts with its blend of nostalgia and modern features tailored for today's riders. Like its other Classic Legends peers, the BSA Gold Star represents a bridge between the past and the present, appealing to riders who appreciate history while embracing the advancements of modern motorcycle engineering.

The company intends to serve enthusiasts of the revered classic motorcycle brands.

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. was founded with a vision to reintroduce iconic motorcycle brands in India & International markets. The company currently boasts of an elaborate portfolio constituting Jawa, Yezdi & BSA marquee brands. It aims to bring to consumers a quintessential motorcycling lifestyle experience by co-creating exciting product and service offerings within its motorcycling ecosystem and bringing back renewed fervour into the retro classic motorcycle market.

Launched in 2018, Jawa Motorcycles was the first brand to be re-introduced as a part of the Classic Legends stable. Soon after the launch, the brand became the top searched motorcycle brand on Google with its inventory for 10 months sold out in the first month itself. Jawa is now an established motorcycling lifestyle brand, having iconic models like the Jawa, 42 & Perak in its portfolio.

The launch of Yezdi Motorcycles in 2022 introduced three distinct motorcycles models, purpose built to celebrate the spirit of fun, thrill & adventure. The combined product portfolio of Jawa & Yezdi brands, offers a full gamut of premium models, catering to entire motorcycling spectrum from urban city rides, off-roading to long distance touring.

