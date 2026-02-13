ROAS Digital Expands White-Label Performance Marketing Capabilities; Invests in AI Systems and Talent Growth

VMPL

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 13: ROAS Digital, a performance marketing and technology firm headquartered in Coimbatore, has announced a strategic expansion of its white-label services for agencies across the US, Europe, Australia, Singapore, and the MENA region, alongside increased investments in AI systems and talent across paid media and analytics functions.

The company operates primarily as a white-label partner for agencies, supporting them across paid media, SEO/GEO, analytics, design, web development, and marketing operations. Alongside this, ROAS Digital selectively collaborates with brands to test and refine its internal performance frameworks.

"Our focus has always been on building structured, repeatable systems that agencies can depend on," said Gautham Nagaraj, Founder of ROAS Digital. "White-label delivery demands operational discipline. That discipline is now being strengthened through AI-integrated workflows across research, media planning, diagnostics, and reporting."

Over the past year, ROAS Digital has expanded the integration of AI across campaign analysis, performance monitoring, and workflow automation. These systems are designed to improve consistency, reduce manual intervention, and support faster decision-making across accounts.

As part of this growth phase, the company is expanding its paid media and analytics teams.

"We are actively hiring across paid media, analytics, and Google Tag Manager roles as demand from agency partners continues to increase," said Dinesh Subramani, Paid Media Manager at ROAS Digital. "Our priority is building depth -- senior professionals who can independently manage accounts, mentor team members, and operate within structured frameworks. Expansion is aligned with long-term capability, not short-term scale."

Alongside talent development, ROAS Digital is strengthening its internal AI infrastructure to support future growth.

"As marketing environments become more complex, structured automation becomes foundational," said Karthick Jayaprakash, Technology Lead at ROAS Digital. "We are developing internal AI frameworks that enhance research, reporting, diagnostics, and workflow management. The intent is to augment judgment and consistency across teams."

ROAS Digital currently supports agencies and select businesses across multiple international markets, with delivery teams operating from India. The company plans to continue investing in operational maturity, data security standards, and AI systems as it scales its white-label partnerships in a controlled and sustainable manner.

