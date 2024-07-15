Rootquotient Celebrates Recognition as a Great Place To Work 2024

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15: Rootquotient, the leading product innovation company with a global presence across Canada, the UK, and India, proudly announces its recent recognition as a Great Place To Work™ 2024. This prestigious certification highlights Rootquotient's commitment to fostering a vibrant, inclusive, and innovative workplace culture where employees grow and excel with a sense of belonging.

Founded in 2019 as a 14-member team, Rootquotient has scaled to over 140 employees in less than five years, achieving a remarkable 2x annual growth. This incredible journey is now further validated with the prestigious recognition as a 'Great Place To Work,' setting a benchmark in workplace excellence and testament to their commitment to preserving cultural values from day one.

Celebrating the recognition, the Founder and CEO of Rootquotient, Rajagopalan Raghavan expressed "We are immensely proud to be recognized as a Great Place To Work 2024. This achievement reflects our commitment to our employees and our mission to foster an inclusive and innovative workplace. At Rootquotient, we believe that our people are our greatest asset, and we strive to create an environment where everyone can excel and contribute to our shared success."

Rootquotient's strong culture values embodies - Innovation, Growth, Excellence, Teamwork, Inclusivity and Trust. The organization's inclusive culture promotes diversity, cross-cultural collaboration, and creative thinking. By investing in employee growth and well-being through flexible work arrangements, robust mental health support, Rootquotient ensures a thriving, supportive environment for its employees.

The company fosters a dynamic environment of continuous learning, providing extensive opportunities for professional advancement and skill-building. Rootquotient places inclusivity at the forefront, nurturing a supportive environment where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives. Mentorship programs and access to advanced technologies ensure continuous development, unlocking the team's full potential.

Rootquotient's vision is to "Democratize Technology," by accelerating innovation at scale. The company's mission is to deliver scalable, repeatable and viable technology solutions that empower businesses and drive industry advancements. Guided by values of innovation and a people-first approach, Rootquotient continuously strives for excellence, ensuring equitable access to transformative technology solutions.

At Rootquotient, people feel empowered to be the best version of themselves. As the company continues to innovate and lead in the comprehensive product solution space, they remain dedicated to building an even better workplace culture, ensuring it becomes a Great Place To Work for all.

