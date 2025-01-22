Royaloak Furniture Unveils the Verona Italian Leather Recliner Set - A Touch of Italian Elegance for Your Home

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 22: Royaloak, India's No. 1 furniture brand announces the launch of its latest product, Royaloak Verona Italian Leather Recliner in 3+2+1. Designed to bring a touch of Italian sophistication and comfort to homes across the nation. Keeping minimalism at its core, this limited-edition Italian range of furniture is sure to inspire and add charm to your living spaces.

The Recliners provide ultimate comfort combined with genuine leather (Body Touch), while the modern design gives it a dashing appeal. The comfortable high backrest, wider armrests, and sturdy footrests provide proper support when used for extended periods. The heavy-duty metal support ensures long-term durability. The tufting design makes it look visually appealing, and the product is ergonomically designed.

POWER MOTION USB C Type PORT is a USP of the Three-seater and The Single Seater is a Rocker offering a smooth motion for ultimate relaxation.

Price of 3 Seater - Rs1,21,000

Price of 2 Seater - Rs78,000

Price of Single Seater -Rs45,000

Explore the limited-edition range exclusively at Royaloak showrooms across India and online by logging on to www.royaloakindia.com

