Saatvik Solar to Unveil 625Wp N-TOPCon G-12R Modules at REI Expo, Ready for Commercial Sales

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], October 1: Saatvik Solar India's renowned and prominent Solar module manufacturer's plans to unveil two cutting edge product range, their newly built N-TOPCon G12R Technology Modules which will be available for commercial sales as well as solar powered pumps and controllers in the upcoming REI Expo scheduled from 3rd - 5th October, which will be held in India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. These products are designed to meet the growing demand for solar-powered products while also bring India closer to its renewable energy goals. The N-TOPCon G12 R module is a next-generation technology designed by Saatvik's in-house team of specialists after considerable research and development. Saatvik Solar will offer N-TOPCon G12 R with a power range output upto 625Wp in 132 Cells and comes in 16 Multi Buss Bar technology. The new module is developed with N-type TopCon technology, which is recognized for its high energy conversion efficiency and dependability. N-TOPCon G12 R comes with rectangle cells with higher efficiency and loterm performance, setting new standards in the solar market.

In addition to the modules, the company will also be launching its submersible pump range. These are 100% stainless steel pumps with high-efficiency motor & controllers, suitable for various applications such as drinking water supply, livestock watering, pond management, and irrigation. Saatvik Solar Submersible Pumps and Controllers, available in the capacity range starting from 3HP TO 10HP are approved by NABL accredited labs for performance & quality specially designed for irrigation usage. This new product offering further strengthens Saatvik's commitment to promoting sustainable solutions and advancing the role of renewable energy in India's agricultural sector. Powered entirely by solar energy, these pumps ensure uninterrupted water supply for irrigation, even in remote areas with limited access to electricity.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Solar commented, "We are excited to unveil the range of solar pumps and the N-TOPCon G12R module at the REI Expo. These products demonstrate our unwavering dedication to innovation and providing high-efficiency solar solutions. As India's solar industry expands, we intend to lead the charge by providing cuttiedge technology that fulfils changing energy demands while contributing to a sustainable future for India."

Saatvik Solar's presence at this year's expo exemplifies the company's role in pushing the boundaries of solar technology, addressing the growing demand for clean, affordable, and efficient energy solutions. The company will be present at Hall 10, booth R-392 at the expo.

Saatvik Solar is India's premier Solar PV Module manufacturer, dedicated to driving sustainable energy solutions for a brighter future. Founded in 2016 with a vision to revolutionize the solar industry, the company has established itself as a pioneer in the field. It operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility strategically located in Ambala. With an impressive 3.8 GW module manufacturing capacity as of FY24-25 and strategic expansion plans in progress. Company further intends to establish integrated cell and module manufacturing line in northern part of the country with an annual production capacity of 4GW, for which 2GW will be Cell manufacturing and 2 GW for modules manufacturing.

