SabPaisa Awarded as a Dun & Bradstreet Start-Up Trailblazer at the LEAP India Start-Up Summit

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: SabPaisa, a leading payment solutions provider, has been recognized as a Dun & Bradstreet Start-Up Trailblazer at the prestigious Dun & Bradstreet LEAP India Start-Up Summit held on 24th May in Bengaluru. This accolade highlights SabPaisa's contributions and rapid growth within the payment solutions industry.

The LEAP India Start-Up Summit celebrates India's most promising start-ups. SabPaisa was recognized for its exceptional achievements in digital payment solutions, reflecting its commitment to excellence in the financial technology sector.

Founded in 2016, SabPaisa has experienced remarkable growth over the past two financial years, witnessing a 2X increase in revenue and forecasting the same for 2024-25. The bootstrapped company operates across India, earning the trust of thousands of merchants, including major enterprises, banks, and government institutions.

"We are immensely honoured to receive the Dun & Bradstreet Start-Up Trailblazer award," said Pathikrit Dasgupta, CEO of SabPaisa. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to deliver exceptional payment solutions that meet our clients' evolving needs."

This award is expected to enhance SabPaisa's reputation, attracting more clients and partnerships. It underscores the company's impact on the financial technology sector and its role in driving digital transformation in India.

Since its inception, SabPaisa has been at the forefront of digital payment solutions. An RBI-authorized payment aggregator, SabPaisa's dynamic payment gateway, PCI-DSS and ISO certified, offers an exceptional checkout page featuring online options like Cards, Net Banking, UPI, and Wallets and offline payment options like e-Cash, e-NEFT, and Bharat QR, enabling offline payments through more than 1.4 million cash counters across India.

Seamless, secure, and efficient payment solutions that will allow businesses to thrive in the digital era.

For further information, visit: https://sabpaisa.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)