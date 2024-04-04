Savingz: Empowering India Through AI First Wealth-Tech to save taxes and earn more than 30 per cent returns

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 4: Three young entrepreneurs from IIT Guwahati - Rounak Baral, Hardik Lodha, and Shubham Jain - have announced the launch of Savingz, India's first AI-powered wealth-tech app.

Savingz: AI-Powered Wealth Management for All

Established in July 2023, Savingz empowers users to navigate the complexities of finance with a unique blend of AI technology and human expertise. The app offers various new features, including:

* India's First AI Tax App: Savingz leverages AI to optimise tax filing and minimise liabilities. On average, they save upto 40% extra than conventional CAs and financial firms. Users get the extra money back if they can show otherwise.

* End-to-End Wealth Management: The platform offers personalised advice on investments, taxes, and alternative investment opportunities.

* Data-Driven Insights: Savingz utilises advanced data systems to provide users with actionable financial information.

* Top-Notch Privacy and Compliance: Savingz prioritises user privacy and follows all regulatory guidelines.

Savingz boasts a loyal user base exceeding 1,000, with many achieving impressive returns exceeding 30% IRR post-tax. The company has gained a negative cost of acquisition, attracting a growing customer base through organic referrals and satisfied users who have even invested in the business.

Passionate About Finance From a Young Age

The founders' journey began with a shared interest in startups and digital marketing. Rounak, fascinated by the field, started his first tech blog and internet marketing venture in eighth grade.

Coming from a business background, Hardik honed his leadership skills by heading marketing for Alcheringa, IIT Guwahati's renowned college festival.

Whereas Shubham Jain, driven by a desire for experimentation, joined the founding team of Newton School.

Their paths converged at IIT, where they fostered a shared dream of entrepreneurship.

Shaping the Future of Finance

Savingz represents a paradigm shift in wealth management, making sophisticated financial tools accessible to all. With its user-centric approach, AI-powered solutions, and commitment to data security, Savingz is poised to empower a new generation of financially savvy Indians.

About Savingz

Savingz is India's first AI wealth-tech app, offering a comprehensive platform for tax optimisation, wealth management, and investment guidance. Founded by three IIT graduates with a passion for finance and technology in July 2023, Savingz is committed to democratising access to financial tools and fostering a culture of informed investment decisions.

