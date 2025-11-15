SBF Opens Fourth Singapore Enterprise Centre in Bengaluru to Boost Singapore-India Business Collaboration

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 15: The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) today inaugurated its fourth Singapore Enterprise Centre (SEC) in Bengaluru, India -- its first outside Southeast Asia -- to help Singapore enterprises, especially SMEs, tap into India's fast-growing market. The new Centre is part of the GlobalConnect@SBF initiative by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and SBF, which supports companies in their international expansion through advisory services, networking, and business matching.

India, the world's fourth-largest economy with a projected GDP growth of 6.6% in 2025, remains Singapore's largest source of FDI for the seventh consecutive year. With business interest from Singapore companies rising steadily, the SEC@Bengaluru aims to engage over 470 enterprises in the next two years through trade missions, seminars, and market programmes.

The launch was officiated by Ms Gan Siow Huang, Singapore's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry; Ms Shobha Karandlaje, India's Minister for Labour and Employment and MSME; and Mr Priyank M. Kharge, Karnataka's Minister for Electronics, IT & Biotechnology, and Rural Development.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between LAC Global Pte Ltd and JVKM India (Mitraa Wellness) to expand their collaboration in health and wellness, combining Singapore's science-based formulations with India's traditional natural healing practices.

The new SBF-India Business Committee (SBF-IBC), chaired by Mr Prasoon Mukherjee, Chairman of Universal Success Enterprises Ltd, will serve as a strategic bridge between the business communities of both countries. Key corporate partners supporting SEC@Bengaluru include HSBC (Banking Services), In.Corp Advisory Services (Incorporation), Black Mountain (Human Resources), Universal Success Enterprise, New Kolkata International Development, Transworld, Thakral Group, and MAP Group (PT Mitra Adiperkasa).

"The opening of SEC@Bengaluru marks a significant milestone as we help Singapore enterprises explore India's vibrant market," said Mr Kok Ping Soon, CEO of SBF. "From startups to large corporations, this Centre will serve as a single point of contact for businesses seeking to learn, land, and localise in India."

Mr Tan Soon Kim, Deputy Managing Director, Markets, EnterpriseSG, added, "India offers vast opportunities in advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, infrastructure, and urban solutions. The SEC complements our efforts to support Singapore companies participating in India's growth story."

Mr Prasoon Mukherjee, Chairman of the SBF-India Business Committee, said, "The Bengaluru Centre will empower enterprises from both nations with trusted partnerships and real-time market intelligence, turning the 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' visions into cross-border success."

About Singapore Business Federation (SBF)

SBF is Singapore's apex business chamber with over 32,000 members across diverse industries. It champions business transformation and internationalisation through policy advocacy, partnerships, and capability programmes.

Visit: www.sbf.org.sg

About GlobalConnect@SBF

An initiative by Enterprise Singapore and SBF, GlobalConnect@SBF helps Singapore businesses expand globally through market advisory, business matching, and in-market support.

Visit: www.globalconnect.sbf.org.sg

