Schoolknot.com Acquires Patasala.in, Expanding its Reach in the School ERP Solutions Sector

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 4: Schoolknot.com, a leading platform in educational technology, announced its acquisition of Patasala.in, a prominent name in the School ERP solutions sector. This strategic move solidifies Schoolknot.com's position as a dominant force in the ed-tech industry. With this acquisition, Schoolknot.com adds 150 clients to its existing 600+ client base, totaling over 750 clients who will now benefit from exceptional School ERP solutions. Sikender Shaik, CEO of Schoolknot.com, expressed his enthusiasm for this pivotal step, stating, "The acquisition of Patasala.in is a transformative moment for Schoolknot.com, allowing us to enhance our features and services, ultimately delivering greater value to our current and future clients."

Anil Mangalampalli, Co-founder of Patasala.in, highlighted the significant benefits this merger will bring to customers. "The acquisition will not only enhance the user interface but also improve the overall experience, reinforcing Schoolknot.com's commitment to tech advancement and client satisfaction," he said.

Satish Sawra, CTO of Schoolknot.com, echoed these sentiments, stating, "Patasala.in's integration will promptly deliver cutting-edge features, providing peace of mind to our existing clients and ensuring superior security measures."

Vijaya Machavolu, CEO of Patasala.in, expressed her enthusiasm for the merger, stating, "The combination of our expertise and Schoolknot.com's innovative solutions will undoubtedly deliver exceptional value to our clients."

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the ed-tech industry, and Schoolknot.com is poised to offer a robust, integrated platform that provides comprehensive solutions for schools, educators, and students. Schoolknot.com is backed by the Angel Investment firm Solitaire International and has seen steep growth in the market under the able leadership of Sales Directors Ravindra Jain and Firasath Khan.

"This strategic acquisition aligns with Schoolknot.com's vision of delivering exceptional value to its clients while enhancing their educational experiences through innovative solutions and advanced security features," said Sikender Shaik, CEO of Schoolknot.com.

#Schoolknot #Parasala

