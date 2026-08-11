SettleMint India Rebrands as Quadcentrix to Mark Expansion Beyond Blockchain into AI, Data Analytics and Enterprise Digital Solutions

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 11: SettleMint India, today announced its strategic rebranding to Quadcentrix, marking its evolution from a blockchain technology specialist into a comprehensive enterprise digital solutions provider. The new identity reflects the company's expanded capabilities across artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and other emerging technologies, positioning it to help enterprises navigate increasingly complex digital transformation journeys.

The rebranding comes as India's enterprise technology landscape undergoes a drastic transformation. The country's enterprise AI market is projected to grow from approximately USD 13 billion in 2025 to more than USD 130 billion by 2032, according to Fortune Business Insights, while IBM's Global AI Adoption Index found that 59% of large Indian enterprises already have AI actively in use, the highest share among the countries surveyed. As that shift accelerates, enterprises are increasingly looking for a single technology partner that can move fluidly across AI, blockchain and data, rather than stitching together point solutions from different vendors.

Quadcentrix, formerly SettleMint India, has emerged to meet this demand. The rebranding signifies the company's evolution from a blockchain specialist into a full spectrum technology partner, spanning enterprise AI orchestration, blockchain trust, and data transformation.

Founded in 2019, the company has spent over six years delivering enterprise technology infrastructure, building a track record that today includes 20+ enterprise clients globally, with services and solutions delivered across 5 countries. Its work covers diverse sectors including Banking and Financial Services (BFSI), Government and Public Sector, Capital Markets, Agritech and Healthcare & Life Sciences. Having established itself in India in the last few years, the company plans to leverage its strong foothold and target a double-digit growth in the first year of the rebranded entity.

"The market has moved faster than the vendor categories built to serve it," said Shahzad Fatmi, CEO of Quadcentrix. "Our clients no longer come to us with a single blockchain problem to solve. They come with a business challenge that spans data, AI and trust, often all at once. Over six years, we built the team and the track record to meet them there, and Quadcentrix is the name that finally reflects that breadth."

The name 'Quadcentrix' is built around two key ideas: "Quad," representing the four pillars that power its delivery model (collaborative excellence, trusted expertise, agile delivery, and independent flexibility), and "Centrix," reflecting a client centred approach to every engagement.

The company has confirmed that the rebranding will not impact existing client contracts, ownership structures, or the teams supporting current engagements.

Quadcentrix will begin rolling out its new brand identity across its digital presence, client communications and business materials, in the coming weeks.

More information about the company's services, solutions and industry work is available at www.quadcentrix.com.

About Quadcentrix

Quadcentrix (formerly SettleMint India) is a technology company that helps enterprises modernise their data foundations, apply enterprise AI, and build trusted blockchain solutions. Founded in 2019, the company has delivered 6+ years of enterprise technology work for 20+ clients across 5 countries, serving sectors including Banking & Financial Services, Government & Public Sector, Capital Markets, Agritech, and Healthcare & Life Sciences. Quadcentrix is headquartered in India with a team spanning architecture, AI, engineering and delivery.

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