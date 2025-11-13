Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate partners with BOSCH Car Service to launch in-residence Xpress Car Care at The Dualis, Gurugram

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 13: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, has announced a strategic partnership with BOSCH Car Service, facilitated by their authorised service centre, Multibrand Expert Solutions, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish and operate an Xpress Car Service Centre within The Dualis, SPRE's luxury residential project in Sector 46, Gurugram.

Under this collaboration, BOSCH Car Service, through its authorised partner, will set up a fully equipped multi-brand car care facility on the premises of The Dualis. While SPRE will provide the required infrastructure and essential utilities, BOSCH Car Service will deploy its advanced diagnostic technology, certified technicians, and globally recognised service expertise to manage all service operations.

The initiative is designed to offer residents of The Dualis a seamless and premium car care experience by integrating professional maintenance, diagnostics, repairs, and detailing within their residential environment. Residents will benefit from convenient booking options, express turnaround times, exclusive discounts, and annual service packages curated especially for them. In addition, BOSCH Car Service will conduct periodic car health check camps and awareness drives to ensure a holistic and proactive approach to vehicle care.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Sriram Mahadevan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and Managing Director of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, said, "At SPRE, our vision extends beyond creating exceptional homes. We aim to build communities that bring together comfort, convenience, and innovation in everyday living. The partnership with BOSCH Car Service is a step in that direction as it redefines lifestyle convenience by integrating world-class automotive services into the residential experience. With the Xpress Car Service Centre at The Dualis, residents will enjoy the ease and assurance of professional car care right at their doorstep."

The partnership between SPRE and BOSCH Car Service marks a pioneering step in merging mobility convenience with luxury living. It is a testament to SPRE's ongoing dedication to providing experiences that add value and pushing the boundaries of integrated community living. The Xpress Car Service Centre at The Dualis is expected to set a new benchmark in residential automotive care, enhancing the everyday experience of urban homeowners.

Link to the website: https://shapoorjirealestate.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)