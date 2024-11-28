Shemaroo Contentino Transforms Inflight Entertainment with 90% Dominance of the Premium Indian Content Market

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: The aviation industry is experiencing unprecedented heights, driven by expansive and rapidly growing national and international travel, particularly among Indian passengers. This surge has created a significant demand for relevant and regional content. Shemaroo Contentino, a global leader in providing in-flight entertainment (IFE), has adeptly capitalized on this trend, establishing itself as the dominant force in the Indian content market, capturing over 90% of the premium Indian content space. With an extensive library of varied content, Shemaroo Contentino is revolutionizing the in-flight entertainment experience for travellers worldwide. Shemaroo Contentino is a subsidiary of Shemaroo Entertainment, a trusted name in Indian media and entertainment industry for over six decades.

With its global footprint spanning over 130 airlines, Shemaroo Contentino has become a trusted partner for airlines worldwide, including major carriers like Air India, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways, among others. For airlines serving the Indian diaspora and other international markets, Shemaroo Contentino's vast content catalogue makes it an ideal solution for airlines catering to passengers from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

Staying true to its ethos of Bringing ife to L'ife, Shemaroo Contentino offers over 3,000 movies, more than 25,000 TV episodes, and 1,500+ music tracks, web series, in over 15 languages. Some of the most popular recent blockbuster movies in the list include Pathaan, Maharaja, Premalu, Nach Ga Ghuma, Jatt & Juliet 3, Toofan, Jhamkudi, and many more. The diversity and quality of Shemaroo Contentino's offerings are a key reason why airlines across the globe are turning to the company to meet the entertainment demands of their passengers.

Shemaroo Contentino's success is a result of its transparent business approach and unwavering commitment to quality. Having been in the industry over a decade, it has built strong, lasting partnerships with leading airlines and content partners, making it the first point of contact for them to bring top-tier content to the skies. The platform's exclusive partnerships with top production houses, streaming platforms and TV networks have given Shemaroo Contentino access to a treasure trove of blockbuster films and highly sought-after shows.

"We're proud to be at the forefront of providing Indian content for inflight entertainment," says Murtuza Kagalwala, Managing Partner of Shemaroo Contentino. "Our deep understanding of the global Indian diaspora, coupled with our ability to deliver culturally resonant content, truly sets us apart. As national and international travel among Indians continues to soar, we remain committed to shaping the future of inflight entertainment. Our goal is to make every journey more enjoyable and engaging, transforming long flights into memorable experiences--with the perfect movie or show just a click away."

With projection of domestic air trips by Indians reaching 325 million by 2030 and over 35 million Indians now living abroad, the demand for Indian content is rapidly increasing. International travel by Indian nationals is expected to skyrocket from 64 million trips in 2023 to 160 million by 2030, with outbound travel spending projected to surge from $42 billion to $144 billion during this period. This presents a significant opportunity for Shemaroo Contentino, which is uniquely positioned to cater to this expanding market with its extensive library of culturally tailored content.

As Indian travellers explore new destinations and the aviation market expands, the demand for Indian content continues to rise, making Shemaroo Contentino the leading provider of high-quality entertainment.

About Shemaroo Contentino:

Shemaroo Contentino is a premier Indian content provider for in-flight entertainment (IFE), offering an extensive collection of Bollywood movies, TV shows, music videos, and self-produced short-format content designed to captivate global audiences. Its content is featured as part of the in-flight entertainment offerings on major airlines worldwide. A division of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., one of India's leading media and entertainment conglomerates, Shemaroo Contentino continues to bring culturally rich and diverse entertainment to travellers across the globe.

