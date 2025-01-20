Shree Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham Extends Warm Wishes to Devotees on the Occasion of Mahakumbh 2025

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 20: On the auspicious occasion of Mahakumbh 2025, Shree Khatu Shyam Vishal Mandir Delhi Dham extends its heartfelt blessings and warm wishes to all devotees embarking on this sacred spiritual journey. As one of the world's largest religious congregations, the Mahakumbh holds unparalleled significance in Indian culture, uniting millions in the pursuit of spiritual awakening, divine blessings, and eternal salvation.

The Mahakumbh, celebrated once every 12 years, takes place at one of four sacred locations--Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik--on a rotational basis. This year's gathering is expected to draw millions of devotees from India and around the world. Pilgrims gather at the banks of the Ganges to perform the holy dip, believed to cleanse the soul, wash away sins, and pave the way for moksha (liberation). Beyond its religious significance, the Mahakumbh also stands as a grand celebration of unity, highlighting India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual ethos.

Shri Manoj Kithania, Trustee of Shree Khatu Shyam Vishal Mandir Delhi Dham and Shree Aggarsain International Hospital Rohini Delhi, along with his family members, Saurabh Kithania and Prateek Kithania, extend their heartfelt wishes to all participants in this momentous event.

"Mahakumbh is a true testament to India's spiritual wealth and deeply rooted traditions," remarked Shri Manoj Kithania. "We offer our blessings to all those participating in this sacred gathering and pray that their journey brings them peace, fulfillment, and spiritual growth."

Saurabh Kithania added, "The Mahakumbh is more than just a religious event; it is a celebration of faith, unity, and devotion. As devotees come together for this sacred occasion, we pray that their lives are illuminated with divine grace and positivity."

Prateek Kithania, reflecting on the deeper spiritual significance, said, "The grand confluence of faith and culture at Mahakumbh reminds us of our shared duty to uphold the values of service, faith, and harmony. May this holy gathering bestow abundant blessings upon all."

The Kithania family, renowned for their dedication to community service and spiritual upliftment, plays a key role in nurturing devotion through their management of Shree Khatu Shyam Vishal Mandir Delhi Dham. Their philanthropic efforts extend through Shree Aggarsain International Hospital, a state-of-the-art healthcare facility in Rohini, Delhi, which provides world-class healthcare services while adhering to the principles of selfless service that Mahakumbh exemplifies.

Shree Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham: A Beacon of Faith and Service

Shree Khatu Shyam Vishal Mandir Delhi Dham is a revered spiritual hub for devotees of Lord Khatu Shyam Ji. The temple regularly organizes spiritual and cultural events, fostering devotion and unity among people from diverse backgrounds.

Commitment to Community Welfare

In addition to their religious contributions, the trustees are deeply involved in social causes through their association with Shree Aggarsain International Hospital, which is committed to providing top-tier healthcare services to the community. This initiative reflects the same spirit of selfless service that the Mahakumbh embodies.

As millions gather to witness the grandeur of Mahakumbh 2025, Shree Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham reaffirms its dedication to promoting devotion, service, and unity in society.

