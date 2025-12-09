SHRM India Unveils Four Landmark Research Reports at SHRMIAC25, Cementing Its Position as the Region's Most Influential HR Insights Authority

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 9: SHRM India marked a milestone moment at the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025 with the launch of four flagship research reports developed in collaboration with leading industry partners. Together, these reports signal SHRM India's expanding leadership in evidence-based insights, shaping the future of HR, work, and workforce capability across Asia.

Showcasing the depth and breadth of SHRM Research, the reports decode some of the most pressing priorities for HR and business leaders today - technology acceleration, employee experience, leadership, and sector-specific talent strategies.

The four industry reports launched at SHRMIAC25 include

1. Keka x SHRM India | The Big Reveal: Inside India's HR Pay Pulse

A comprehensive analysis of tech adoption, HR maturity, and emerging capability gaps--giving HR leaders a practical roadmap to build agile, data-driven HR functions.

2. Quantiphi x SHRM India | Driving Enterprise Productivity with Agentic AI

A first-of-its-kind study mapping how organisations can transition from experimentation to enterprise-grade AI adoption, supported by skilling pathways, governance models, and productivity-impact insights.

3. SHRM India Research | The State of Executive Coaching in India 2025-26

SHRM Research presents deep intelligence on what's redefining leadership development: coaching effectiveness, market maturity, ROI levers, and how organisations can scale coaching impact for next-gen leaders.

4. LinkedIn x SHRM India: Talent Strategy Playbook: The Future Starts Now

A detailed, data-backed view of the shifting BFSI skills landscape, emerging hiring patterns, and evolving workforce expectations, helping India's most critical sector build future-ready capability.

A New Benchmark for HR Thought Leadership in India

With these four releases, SHRM India signals a major leap in its research portfolio, delivering actionable intelligence that enables CEOs, CHROs, and policymakers to navigate disruption with clarity. The collaborations with Keka, Quantiphi, Google Cloud and LinkedIn also reflect SHRM India's expanding ecosystem of knowledge partnerships and the trust placed in SHRM Research as a credible, independent insights partner.

"At SHRM India, we believe that strong decisions are rooted in strong data. These reports reflect our unwavering commitment to advancing HR as a strategic, future-forward function. I'm proud of the trust our partners place in SHRM Research as we jointly build the next generation of workforces," said Achal Khanna, CEO - SHRM APAC & MENA.

About SHRM India Research

SHRM India Research is the insights and intelligence arm of SHRM India, delivering regionally relevant, globally benchmarked research across talent, HR capability, technology, leadership, and future-of-work trends. Through deep collaboration with industry leaders, SHRM Research empowers organisations with data that drives transformation.

About SHRM India

SHRM India empowers people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximising human potential. For 20 years, we've partnered with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies to build a world of work that works for all. As the India arm of the world's largest HR association, we bring global standards and local insight together across a full portfolio: SHRM Consulting (culture, leadership, org design, HR transformation, corporate training; academies, professional certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP), membership, and flagship events & conferences including the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH.

With offices in Gurugram (HQ), Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India is a trusted authority on all things work, researcher, advocate, and thought partner, helping leaders create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)