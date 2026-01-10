Siyaram's 12th National Cricket Tournament for the Blind- Siyaram's Cup-to Celebrate the Power of Inclusive Sports

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: Siyaram's once again reaffirms its enduring commitment to social inclusion and empowerment through sports with the commencement of the 12th edition of the Siyaram's Cup- National Cricket Tournament for the Blind commencing from 13th to 15th January 2026 . This annual sporting initiative will continue to provide a prestigious national platform for visually impaired cricketers, celebrating their talent, resilience, and indomitable spirit.

Organised by Siyaram's in association with the Blind Welfare Organisation (BWO), the Siyaram's Cup has evolved into one of India's most respected sporting events for visually impaired athletes. Over the years, the tournament has played a pivotal role in promoting equal opportunities, building confidence, and offering professional recognition to blind cricketers from across the country.

The opening ceremony will witness the presence of eminent dignitaries, semor representatives from the sporting fraternity, corporate leaders, and social advocates, all coming together in support of inclusive sports. Their presence will further highlight the growing recognition of blind cricket as a competitive and inspiring format of the game.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ramesh Poddar, Chairman and Managing Director, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd., said,

"At Siyaram 's, we believe that true progress lies in empowering individuals beyond limitations. The 12th edition of Siyaram 's Cup stands as a testament to the extraordinary abilities of visually impaired cricketers. This initiative is not just about cricket-it is about dignity, confidence, and equal opportunity. "

This year's Siyaram's Cup will bring together top blind cricket teams from multiple states across India, who will compete in a series of high-intensity matches over the coming days. The tournament will also feature players who have represented India in international blind cricket matches and global tournaments. These athletes will showcase exceptional skill, discipline, teamwork, and passion-proving that talent transcends physical challenges.

With each successive edition, the Siyaram's Cup - National Cricket Tournament for the Blind has witnessed growing participation, increased visibility, and stronger engagement from the media and the sporting community. The event continues to inspire audiences while reinforcing the message that inclusivity and excellence go hand in hand.

The tournament will culminate in a grand finale, where the winning team will be crowned champion of the 12th edition of Siyaram's Cup. As Siyaram's carries this legacy forward, it once again invites the nation to celebrate the unbreakable spirit of cricket and the remarkable potential of visually impaired athletes.

