Spearsoft Unveils Next-Gen AI-Powered Comprehensive Testing and AI Products for SMBs, Launches Globally

New Delhi [India], April 28: Spearsoft has announced the global launch of its next-generation AI-powered platforms, purpose-built to address the operational complexities of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This comprehensive suite of intelligent automation tools is engineered to optimize software development lifecycles, streamline talent acquisition, and enhance customer engagement--positioning SMBs for accelerated digital transformation and competitive differentiation.

Enabling Intelligent Automation, Scalable QA, and Data-Driven Decision-Making Across Business Functions

Reimagining Business Workflows with AI-Native Architecture

At the core of Spearsoft's innovation lies a portfolio of AI-native applications designed to operationalize intelligence at scale. These platforms leverage cutting-edge technologies-- including generative AI, natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning--to automate critical business functions, reduce overhead, and enable data-driven agility.

AI-Powered QA Automation Framework

Spearsoft's automated testing suite transforms quality assurance by enabling test case generation and execution through natural language commands. Leveraging large language models (LLMs), the platform facilitates end-to-end test orchestration, accelerates test coverage, and ensures scalability without compromising product integrity. This empowers engineering teams to compress release cycles and drive continuous delivery with confidence.

EVA - GenAI Powered Platform:

A transformative enterprise platform designed to enhance operational efficiency through five advanced AI-powered modules.

EVA-Recruit optimizes talent acquisition, while the Compliance Checker ensures regulatory adherence with precision insights. The Planner enables seamless scheduling through natural language, and PCPR proactively manages risks to keep projects on track. Prattle unlocks the power of unstructured data using RAG methodology--making EVA the future of intelligent enterprise innovation.

Agentic AI Ecosystem for Cross-Functional Automation

Spearsoft introduces a suite of AI agents and domain-specific assistants designed to augment human capabilities across business verticals. These agents harness deep learning and conversational AI to deliver autonomous task execution, contextual insights, and real-time decision support.

Key components of this agentic AI ecosystem include:

* LeadMagnet - An AI-driven demand generation engine that automates email sequencing, behavioural segmentation, and hyper-personalised outreach to optimise conversion funnels.

* Spearbot - A multimodal conversational AI assistant, voice-enabled to facilitate natural language interactions, customer support automation, and seamless omnichannel engagement.

* Smartkart - An AI-powered platform leveraging real-time behavioral analytics to deliver personalized recommendations, driving cross-sell/upsell and boosting engagement and retention.

* Healthmate - A healthcare intelligence platform that delivers AI-enabled diagnostics, risk stratification, and personalised care pathways--powering preventive and precision medicine.

* Claimify- An intelligent insurance assistant that automates claims triage, performs anomaly detection for fraud mitigation, and delivers predictive analytics to enhance operational efficiency and increase claims success rate.

Executive Perspectives: Powering the Future of SMBs with AI

Srinivas Goli, MD & Co-Founder of Spearsoft, emphasises:

"Our agentic AI platforms are designed not just to support business operations, but to supercharge them--enabling SMBs to achieve 10x efficiency, agility, and growth. By automating core functions and embedding intelligence into everyday workflows, we're giving small and mid-sized enterprises the power to operate like tech giants--without the overhead."

Praveen Puram, CEO & Co-Founder, says:

"With our AI-powered testing architecture, we're not just automating QA--we're rearchitecting how SMBs approach product development. Our platform ensures faster time- to-market, reduced technical debt, and consistent product excellence at scale."

Jennifer Baker, Strategic Advisor, stated:

"With my extensive background in intelligent automation, digital strategy, and customer experience transformation, I'm excited to contribute to Spearsoft's AI and Quality Engineering (QE) initiatives. My guidance will help us strengthen capabilities, elevate delivery excellence, and scale innovative solutions that address the ever-evolving needs of our clients and partners."

Pabba Chandrakamal, Marketing Head at Spearsoft, says:

"Our agentic AI platforms are Game Changers for SMBs, providing them with advanced technologies to gain a competitive edge. We believe every business, regardless of size, deserves access to intelligent automation and AI, and Spearsoft is leading this transformation through innovative QA testing and agentic AI-driven solutions."

About Spearsoft

With over 25 years of industry experience, we are a global leader in software testing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Leveraging our deep expertise in AI-driven personalization, custom model development, and sector-specific insights--alongside robust testing services-- we deliver reliable, secure, and high-performance solutions. Our comprehensive testing approach drives significant cost efficiency, with the potential for up to 10x improvement through AI-driven automation. We provide personalized AI solutions that align with business objectives, ensuring seamless AI integration within testing processes. Our solutions are built on deep industry knowledge, enabling the deployment of cutting-edge technologies that support scalable, reliable growth.

To know more, visit: https://spearsoftech.com

Contact

Chandrakamal Pabba, Marketing Head

Spearsoft

Email: Pckamal@spearsoftech.com

