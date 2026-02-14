SPS Construction India Details Engineering Execution Behind Kumar Bhaskar Verma Setu in Guwahati Following Inauguration

VMPL

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 14: With the inauguration of the Kumar Bhaskar Verma Setu, connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati across the Brahmaputra River on February 14, SPS Construction India, the executing agency for the project, has outlined the engineering framework and on-ground execution measures that enabled delivery of the six-lane extradosed structure under complex river conditions.

The bridge, spanning approximately 1.24 kilometres, has been constructed using an extradosed pre-stressed concrete configuration, a hybrid structural form combining characteristics of box girder and cable-supported systems. This design enhances span efficiency while maintaining deck stiffness and long-term load stability, particularly relevant for high-traffic urban connectors.

Executing deep foundations in the Brahmaputra presented geotechnical and hydrological challenges. The river's shifting sediment base, high monsoon discharge, and varying water levels required detailed soil investigation, hydraulic modelling, and phased construction planning prior to pier work. SPS Construction India deployed specialised drilling systems and staged cofferdam arrangements to stabilise substructure activity while ensuring minimal disruption to active river flow.

Cable tensioning and deck alignment required calibrated sequencing, with continuous structural monitoring to maintain balance across spans during erection. Pre-stressed elements were installed under controlled stress conditions, with alignment checks conducted at every stage to preserve geometric precision.

Commenting on the completion and inauguration of the bridge, Rohit Singla, Director, SPS Construction India, said: "We acknowledge the Government of India and the Government of Assam for their strategic vision and administrative support in enabling timely completion of this critical connectivity project."

He further stated, "From an execution standpoint, constructing an extradosed bridge over a river such as the Brahmaputra involves managing hydrological unpredictability, deep foundation complexity, and high-precision cable calibration simultaneously. Our teams undertook detailed river morphology studies before substructure deployment and implemented staged erection methodologies to maintain structural equilibrium during deck casting and cable stressing."

Given the scale of the structure and the environmental conditions, SPS Construction India incorporated continuous weather tracking, river-level monitoring, and enhanced inspection cycles during peak monsoon windows. Temporary marine logistics platforms were used to facilitate movement of heavy components and maintain alignment accuracy during superstructure erection.

"Delivering a project of this scale in a dynamic river environment demanded adaptive logistics, precision monitoring, and continuous coordination with consultants and authorities. We are proud to have translated the Government's infrastructure vision into a functional structure that will serve commuters, businesses, and communities for decades." Singla added.

With the bridge now operational, it is expected to strengthen traffic dispersal between Guwahati and North Guwahati and reduce load concentration on existing crossings. The design approach also limits the number of piers within the active channel, balancing structural stability with hydraulic sensitivity.

SPS Construction India stated that the project reflects a broader shift toward technically advanced bridge typologies in urban river environments, where structural performance, lifecycle durability, and environmental management must be addressed concurrently.

About SPS Construction India -

Founded in 1996, SPS Construction India Pvt. Ltd. is a multi-disciplinary infrastructure development company with a proven track record of delivering major bridges, flyovers, elevated corridors and transportation projects across India. With deep technical expertise and a strong safety culture, SPS Construction India continues to support India's infrastructure growth story.

