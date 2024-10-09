Star Housing Finance Limited bags ET Business Leaders 2024 Award for Outstanding Housing Finance Company in the Low-Income Group Category

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL), a leading retail-focused housing finance company specializing in low-ticket loans, has been recognized at the prestigious ET Business Leaders 2024 Awards. The award, in the category of Outstanding Housing Finance Company for the Low-Income Group, was received by Hemant Shinde and Anoop Saxena, Chief Operating Officer, on behalf of the company. The award was presented by Smt. Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare of India, Shri Rajendra Agarwal, Former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor at a ceremony organized by Optimal Media Solutions - A Times of India Group Company.

The award comes at a pivotal time for Star HFL, as the company has recently crossed Rs500 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM), marking a key milestone in its growth journey. This achievement aligns with Star HFL's commitment to expanding its presence in the housing finance market, focusing primarily on tier II and tier III towns and semi-urban areas across states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and the NCR.

Hemant Shinde expressed his heartfelt appreciation upon receiving the ET Business Leaders 2024 Award, stating, "This award is a proud milestone for our organization, affirming our commitment to financial inclusion by providing affordable housing solutions to those who need them the most. It is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust that our customers place in us every day. I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to Mr. Prashant Karulkar (Mentor) for his invaluable guidance and support throughout our scale-up journey."

Anoop Saxena, Chief Operating Officer of Star HFL, added: "Our focus has always been on simplifying the home-buying process for low-income families, ensuring access to housing finance in underserved areas. This award motivates us to continue driving sustainable growth while making a meaningful difference in the lives of first-time home buyers."

With a strong network of over 30+ operational branches and a team of more than 300+ employees, Star HFL has successfully served over 5,000 families to date. The company's mission is to deliver retail home loans under RBI's Priority Sector Lending norms, often in alignment with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) guidelines. As of June 2024, Star HFL's AUM stands at Rs471.41 crore, showcasing consistent growth and impact.

The recognition at the ET Business Leaders 2024 Awards further highlights Star HFL's role as a key enabler in India's affordable housing sector, contributing to the nation's vision of "Housing for All." The celebration of this award and milestone took place across Star HFL's offices, energizing the team as they continue their journey toward greater achievements.

About Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL)

Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL) is a retail housing finance company. The Company has been operational in the low-cost housing space. Star HFL provides long term housing finance assistance to EWS/LIG families towards purchase/construction of low-cost housing units (affordable housing) in its operational geographies. Star HFL is a professionally managed Company with a presence across states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, NCR and Tamil Nadu. Star HFL is registered as a Primary Lending Institution (PLI) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Star HFL has its Registered & Corporate Office in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

