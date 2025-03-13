Startek® wins Bronze Stevie® Award for excellence in customer experience

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Startek® a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been honored with a Bronze Stevie® Award at the 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience and innovation-driven service excellence.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Abhinandan Jain, Chief Growth Officer at Startek, said, "Technology is revolutionizing CX by equipping associates with real-time insights and automation while enabling brands to deliver hyper-personalized interactions at scale. This award reinforces our commitment to leveraging AI and digital solutions to enhance agent performance, optimize operations and help brands create seamless, personalized customer experiences. Startek continues to push the boundaries of CX innovation to shape the future of customer engagement."

With a relentless focus on innovation, Startek is helping organizations redefine how they connect with their customers, driving meaningful interactions that enhance loyalty and business growth.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.StevieAwards.com.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

