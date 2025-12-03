Sting Energy and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Announce their Global Partnership Like Never Before - By a Car

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 3: Sting Energy, the electrifying energy drink by PepsiCo and the Official Team Partner of Formula 1®, shifts into a new gear as it partners with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. In a first-of-its-kind moment for both Formula 1 and brand partnerships, Sting Energy and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team let the car deliver the news through a digital film. No podium. No script. Just a precision-tuned lap where the engine's roar sharpened into an unmistakable "STINGGGGGG."

The announcement not only announces the partnership but also sets the tone for what Sting will bring to race weekends - more energy, more speed, and a deeper connection between fans and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

Soon after the video dropped, leading creators took to social media to share their reactions and excitement about the news and the way it was communicated creatively by a car.

"This partnership unites performance, energy, and flavour under one banner - connecting three of PepsiCo's most iconic brands with the world's most successful Formula 1 team," said Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages at PepsiCo. "Through Gatorade, Sting, and Doritos, we're inside the culture of the sport, fueling both the athletes and the fans who live for the thrill of F 1. Partnering with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team reflects our shared commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence - values that define both our organizations."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal & Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, said, "Welcoming a company with a portfolio as strong as PepsiCo's into our partner ecosystem is another sign of the strength of our team and our sport. As a brand, they align perfectly with our ethos of chasing ultimate performance through innovation and excellence. Gatorade's expertise in sports science, Sting's youthful energy, and Doritos' cultural relevance each bring something unique. Together, they create a partnership that not only supports our team's performance but also enhances the experience for our fans around the world."

Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, said, "We're delighted to welcome PepsiCo to the team. Their expertise in this sector will help us deliver great experiences for our guests and fans at the track and beyond. It's a partnership that adds real value to how we operate day-to-day and how we connect with people around the world."

