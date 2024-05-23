StockGro establishes its first-ever international partnership with the Indian School Al Wadi Al Kabir in Oman, to enlighten youth on financial literacy

PNN

Muscat [Oman], May 23: In a pioneering initiative, StockGro, India's leading stock market learning experiential platform, has joined forces with the Commerce Department of Indian School Al Wadi Al Kabir, Oman, to host an enlightening virtual stock market competition. This event marked StockGro's first-ever international collaboration, drawing keen participation from aspiring financiers eager to delve into the intricacies of stock trading.

The event featured seasoned market experts Suraj Kumar and Sunidhi Rathore, who shared their rich insights into the workings of the financial markets. These sessions were designed not just to inform but to empower students with the knowledge needed to navigate the ups and downs of stock trading. Over two sessions, they shared invaluable insights that illuminated the functional dynamics of stock markets, significantly enhancing the participants' finance acumen.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder and CEO of StockGro, expressed his enthusiasm about this landmark collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to mark StockGro's entry into the international arena through this collaboration. This event not only represents a significant milestone in our journey but also reinforces our commitment to fostering financial literacy across borders. We believe that understanding the stock market is crucial. Through such initiatives, we aim to empower the next generation of investors by providing them with a platform to learn and succeed."

Partnering with StockGro signifies a significant stride towards empowering our students with practical financial skills. Through interactive sessions led by StockGro's experts, our students delve deep into the intricate workings of stock trading. This collaboration not only enhances our curriculum but also opens doors to broader horizons in financial education, fostering a generation of informed investors and decision-makers, stated Mr. D. N. Rao, Principal, Indian School Al Wadi Al Kabir, Oman.

This event not only served as a collaborative platform but also as an educational bridge, connecting young minds with the complexities of financial markets. The success of this collaboration not only paves the way for future international partnerships but also underscores the importance of financial literacy, further expanding StockGro's mission to revolutionize financial education on a global scale.

StockGro is India's premier experiential social learning platform for trading and investments. With over 50 million users nationwide, StockGro is the trusted destination for individuals seeking to learn and master the art of trading and investments. StockGro has successfully empowered financial enthusiasts across 900+ prestigious educational institutions and many pioneering financial startups, offering a unique and immersive learning experience.

