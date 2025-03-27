Svaraa Jewels unveils cricket-inspired lab-grown diamond

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 27: Svaraa Jewels, a leading creator of innovative lab-grown diamond jewellery, has introduced a unique cricket-inspired lab-grown diamond, paying homage to the passion and fervour surrounding the sport in India.

In India, cricket is more than a game. It is a cultural phenomenon and religion that unites crores of fans across the nation and the globe. Inspired by this deep-rooted passion and the communal spirit of the game, Svaraa Jewels has crafted a bespoke diamond designed to embody the dynamism and brilliance of the sport.

Chahat Shah, CEO of Svaraa Jewels, said, "Cricket is deeply ingrained in our nation's identity. We envisioned the cricket-inspired lab-grown diamond as a tribute to the indomitable spirit of cricket fans and their unyielding dedication. This diamond is a tribute to the millions of fans who live and breathe the game."

The intricate design of the cricket-inspired lab-grown diamond is the result of over 350 hours of meticulous craftsmanship. Developed through twelve refinement processes, the piece captures the movement, energy and excellence of cricket. The artisans behind this creation bring over 25 years of expertise, ensuring precision and artistry in every facet of this spectacular gem.

Svaraa Jewels, known for its legacy of luxury and excellence in jewellery making, operates showrooms in Ahmedabad and Mumbai's Borivali. Both stores offer customers access to premium lab-grown diamond jewellery. To mark the cricket season, the brand has also introduced special promotions celebrating the sport's spirit.

"These exciting promotions and offers are our way of giving back to the community that has shown such passion, not just for cricket but for our brand as well," added Shah.

The cricket-inspired lab-grown diamond will be showcased from March 25 at Svaraa Jewels' flagship store at Shivranjani Cross Road in Ahmedabad. Cricket lovers and jewellery enthusiasts are invited to witness firsthand the unique craftsmanship and allure of this exquisite creation and celebrate the spirit of their favourite sport.

Svaraa Jewels also offers customisation options, allowing customers to craft bespoke lab-grown diamond pieces tailored to their imagination. Its product range includes rings, earrings, bracelets and bangles, pendants, and necklaces, just to name a few.

About Svaraa Jewels:

Svaraa Jewels is a leading creator of innovative lab-grown diamond jewellery, renowned for its commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and sustainable luxury. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of diamond artistry, Svaraa Jewels creates modern, unique and trendy lab-grown diamond jewellery masterpieces that resonate with your spirit.

Store Locations:

Ahmedabad: Siddhivinayak Complex, Shivranjani Cross Road.

Borivali: Gulmohar-L.T. Road, Opposite TBZ Jewellers, Borivali West, Mumbai.

To know more, please visit www.svaraa.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)