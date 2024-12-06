T24 Introduced in Probuds Series with Dopamine-Induced Sound, Dual Device Pairing and 45 Hours Playtime

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 6: Probuds, the audio sub-brand of Lava International Ltd., India's leading homegrown smartphone brand introduced Probuds T24, offering a "doped" audio experience at a price of Rs. 1,299. Designed for those struggling with the challenges of multi-device connectivity, the Probuds T24 is a game-changer for seamless multitasking. In the mid-level segment, it delivers superior quality and an enhanced everyday experience, whether you're making calls, consuming content on the go, or enjoying podcasts, videos, and music. Probuds T24 is launched with a retail first strategy for an exclusive on-ground experience across retail outlets and e-store for convenience. Available in five color variants, the product will be introduced in phases starting December 06th, 2024.

Commenting on the launch, Satya Sati Business Head - Accessories, Lava International Ltd., said, "Our endeavor with the Accessories business has been to address industry gaps through consumer insight and push the boundaries of innovation to create quality products and offer an enhanced experience across product catalogue. The mid-segment in the audio industry is under catered, where we believe T24 will fill in the gap. We have grown steadfast this year and remain committed to expand our product line up with quality and value."

Product Features:

Dopamine-Induced Audio Experience

Probuds T24 is powered by 10mm drivers, delivering a "doped" sound experience with high bass polyurethane diaphragm speaker that elevates music listening to new heights. Equipped with quad-mic ENC, it ensures crystal-clear conversations.

Advanced Bluetooth Chipset

The Probuds T24 is equipped with the advanced Jieli JL7006F8 Bluetooth chipset IC, ensuring robust performance and reliable connectivity. Bluetooth V5.4 provides seamless and stable pairing with your devices, while an ultra-low latency of just 35ms offers a rush-filled gaming experience

Exceptional Play Time and Dual Device Pairing

The Probuds T24 offers up to 45 hours of playtime with its powerful 500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities. A quick 10-minute charge delivers an impressive 150 minutes of playtime, ensuring minimal downtime. For multitaskers, the dual device pairing feature provides seamless connectivity between your laptop and mobile, allowing you to stay connected and entertained without interruption.

Price and Availability

Probuds T24, priced at Rs. 1,299, will be available in five color variants namely Herb Green, Venom Black, Dope Blue, Trippy Macaw, Snake White. It will hit key retail markets starting December 06th, 2024, with an online launch on Lava's e-store.

Spec Sheet:

Probuds, the audio sub-brand of Lava comprises of neckbands, earbuds and wired earphones. Embodying Lava's philosophy of Make in India, the product catalogue is conceptualized, designed and manufactured at brand's Noida plant. Currently the catalogue features products across neckbands, ear buds and wired earphones.

#ProudlyIndian | Made in India, Made for India

Lava International Limited, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is a pioneering mobile handset and solutions company in India, founded in 2009 with the vision to empower individuals. The company's corporate office and manufacturing facility, equipped with a production capacity of 42.52 million handsets per annum, are strategically located in Noida. Lava's commitment to innovation is reflected in its two state-of-the-art research and development centers in Noida, housing dedicated teams in software and hardware design. The company's extensive nationwide presence is facilitated by a robust retail network of 1.65 Lakh retailers, directly served by over 1000 distributors, and supported by a vast after-sales service network of 800+ professionally managed service centers. The brand has a global presence in 20+ countries.

Beyond smartphones, Lava is expanding its product portfolio to include smartwatches, Neckbands, Probuds, and an extended True Wireless Stereo (TWS) segment. The brand's credibility is underscored by being ranked the 'Most Trustworthy Brand' in the CMR Retail Sentiment Index.

