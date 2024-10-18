Tanishq launches its grand store in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

PRNewswire Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 18: Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, has expanded its retail footprint with the launch of its grand new store in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The store was inaugurated by Mr. Arun Narayan, SVP, Marketing and Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited at 12:00 PM. As part of the grand inauguration, the brand is offering an irresistible offer wherein customers can get a free gold coin on every purchase. The offer is valid from 17th October to 19th October2024. The store is located at Shikshapatri Business Hub, Near Kudasan Circle, Gandhinagar, phone number- 7208967172/73

Spanning 8,000 sq. ft., the store presents an extensive selection of iconic Tanishq jewellery designs, including dazzling plain gold, stunning diamonds, and intricate kundan and polki pieces. The store proudly showcases Tanishq's exclusive festive collection, 'Nav-Raani', inspired by the splendor of royal courts, majestic palaces, and storied heritage along with the festive collection 'Dharohar,' drawing inspiration from heirloom artefacts of eras gone by. Additionally, the store offers a stunning and versatile range of contemporary daily wear jewellery 'GlamDays', along with a modern, lightweight collection 'String It'. The store also houses the 'Celeste x Sachin Tendulkar' solitaire collection, featuring an array of spectacular designs for both women and men, ranging from rings and earrings to bracelets. Furthermore, the store presents stunning pieces from the 'Rivaah X Tarun Tahiliani' collection, designed with intricate karigari techniques such as rawa, filigree, chandak, and enamel work, complemented by coloured stones for modern brides and 'Rivaah', a dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq. Rivaah is meticulously crafted to align with the fashion preferences of women from various regions across India and has evolved as a one-stop destination for wedding shopping.

Speaking on the inauguration, Mr. Vishal Vyas, Regional Business Manager, West 3, Tanishq,said, "We are excited to announce the grand opening of our first Tanishq showroom in Gandhinagar, marking our twenty-fifth store in the state of Gujarat. At Tanishq, our customer's satisfaction is our top priority, and as a beloved jewellery brand in the area, we are dedicated to making our stunning collections even more accessible. The new Gandhinagar showroom displays a breath-taking range of Gold and Diamond jewellery, including exquisite solitaires, vibrant gemstones, exclusive festive collections, and a diverse selection of diamond pieces to suit every style. This launch highlights Tanishq's ongoing commitment to offering an exceptional shopping experience for all occasions, all in one place. We look forward to welcoming our valued customers to discover the brilliance of our new showroom in the heart of Gujarat."

About Tanishq:

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 450+ exclusive boutiques in more than 250+ cities.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534557/Tanishq_store_in_Gandhinagar.jpg

