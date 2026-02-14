Tata Capital Launches Nationwide Public Initiative 'Sawaal Karo, Phir Loan Lo' to Promote Informed Borrowing

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: Tata Capital, the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group, has launched 'Sawaal Karo, Phir Loan Lo', a nationwide public awareness initiative designed to encourage informed borrowing as access to credit continues to expand across India.

As loans increasingly influence key life milestones and lifestyle choices, technology has made credit more accessible than ever through simplified processes and minimal documentation. Against this backdrop, the initiative urges consumers to pause, ask the right questions, and fully understand their financial obligations before committing to a loan.

Speaking on the launch, Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Capital, said, "Rising aspirations and wider access to formal credit are among the key pillars of India's growth story. At Tata Capital, we remain deeply committed to the Tata Group's values of transparency, responsibility, and ethical conduct. 'Sawaal Karo, Phir Loan Lo' is a people-first call to action that empowers individuals to make well-informed borrowing decisions. Through this initiative, we aim to foster greater financial awareness and contribute to a more resilient and responsible credit ecosystem in India."

The initiative will reach borrowers across demographics and geographies through a mix of digital platforms, social media, microsites, blogs, films, and easy-to-understand informational and interactive content, ensuring broad and meaningful engagement.

Click on the links below to know more:

Microsite: Sawaal Karo, Phir Loan Lo - Make Smart Loan Decisions with Tata Capital

Films: Sawaal Karo, Phir Loan Lo

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903771/Tata_Capital_Sawaal_Karo_Phir_Loan_Lo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)