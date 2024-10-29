Technology Meets Healthcare: CAHOTECH 2024 Sets a New Benchmark with 5,000+ Attendees and Pioneering Innovations

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 29: Consortium of Accredited Health care Organisation (CAHO) aims to promote patient safety, quality, and accreditation in the healthcare ecosystem, catalyzing a transformative revolution across India. CAHOTECH 2024 exemplifies this progress, concluding its 9th edition with over 5,000 attendees, including industry leaders, healthcare professionals, and innovators from around the globe. Held at the prestigious J N Tata Auditorium, the event reinforced its status as the leading platform for advancing healthcare through cutting-edge technology.

This year's theme, "Redefining Healthcare: Technology as the Catalyst for Change," sparked dynamic discussions on innovations addressing critical healthcare challenges. Leaders from hospitals, startups, and the tech sector showcased transformative solutions to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency across India.

Sri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka Health Minister and Chief Guest, emphasized the state's push toward accessible, technology-driven healthcare. He referenced the Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyothi scheme, a program that provides free cardiac screenings for underserved residents, showcasing Karnataka's goal of health equity through innovation.

One of the major highlights of CAHOTECH 2024 was the Hospital Innovations Showcase, where leading hospitals demonstrated groundbreaking projects in healthcare technology, with a focus on AI-powered systems, advanced remote monitoring, and data-driven decision-making to elevate both clinical outcomes and operational efficiencies. Dr. Lallu Joseph, Secretary General of CAHO, shared her thoughts, saying, "The innovations presented are actively shaping the healthcare landscape, proving that technology can significantly enhance patient care and operational efficiency."

The Hospital Innovation Awards celebrated notable advancements, with Christian Medical College Vellore recognized for its Task Tracking System, Baby Memorial Hospital for AcuityPro's nurse staffing optimization, Amrita Hospital in Faridabad for AI-driven operational efficiency, and Narayana Health for its Patient Experience Bot and Self-Service Kiosk. In the Early Adoption of Technology category, B M Birla Heart Research Centre's HDMS streamlined patient complaints, Aster Medicity enhanced chemotherapeutic drug management, A.J. Hospital introduced a Digital Performance Management System for quality manpower and safety, and NU Hospitals implemented a non-clinical ticketing system.

In Technology and Digital Transformation, Christian Medical College's paperless radiation oncology system and AI-focused QIRAIL Lab were acknowledged, along with Inamdar Multispeciality Hospital's QIP-ACE Project for patient safety in IV cannulation. Additional awards went to B M Birla Heart Research Centre for SmartMed Envelope, Baby Memorial Hospital's Moot Court for workforce innovation, and Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's AI-driven blood testing automation.

The CAHOTECH 2024 Start-Up Pitchfest gave visionary healthcare startups an opportunity to present groundbreaking innovations, gaining exposure and valuable insights from industry leaders. Zeuron.ai took home the top prize, with Merry Health, Tavisha Robotics, Open MedLabs, Shanmukha Innovations, and Thryv Rehab Solutions recognized as joint winners for their contributions to AI-driven diagnostics, virtual care platforms, and more.

Dr. Vijay Agarwal, President of CAHO, noted, "Startups are the lifeblood of healthcare innovation. Their agility and bold thinking are exactly what the healthcare industry needs to push boundaries. The Pitchfest at CAHOTECH 2024 allowed us to witness the potential future of healthcare, right in front of our eyes."

In a noteworthy feature at CAHOTECH 2024, Dozee launched a groundbreaking study showcasing its AI-powered Early Warning System, which can predict patient deterioration up to 16 hours in advance. This landmark study, one of the largest conducted in India within tertiary care settings, reaffirms Dozee's commitment to solving healthcare challenges, saving lives, and delivering scalable, affordable, world-class healthcare for all.

Dr. Alexander Thomas, Co-Organizing Chairman of CAHOTECH and President of AHPI, highlighted the vital role of AI and data in the healthcare sector's future, stating, "India's healthcare system is at a tipping point, and AI has the power to usher us into an era of unparalleled growth and quality care. CAHOTECH has showcased what is possible when healthcare embraces technology at scale."

Dr. Uma Nambiar, Organising Secretary of CAHOTECH, added, "From smart hospitals to AI-driven diagnostics, the future of healthcare was not just discussed--it was demonstrated live on stage at CAHOTECH 2024. Our attendees left inspired to integrate these technologies into their own practices and institutions."

CAHOTECH 2024 was more than a conference--it was a platform for inspiration, innovation, and collaboration. As the curtains closed on this remarkable edition, the message was clear: The future of healthcare lies in technology, and CAHOTECH remains at the forefront of this transformation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)