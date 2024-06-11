The Art of Living and CII Unite for Social Progress

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11: In a recent event held at the serene International Centre in Bengaluru, The Art of Living opened its doors to welcome high level members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Among the distinguished guests were representatives from the CII CSR team. The gathering engaged in a dialogue on pressing issues of social development in the country.

The presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar lent an air of reverence as discussions were guided by Shri Prasana Prabhu, Chairman of Vyakti Vikas Kendra India. The focus was multifaceted, spanning critical topics ranging from sustainable agriculture to women empowerment with a special focus on water conservation, skill development, and the urgent need to address mental well-being.

Confederation of Indian Industry members expressed genuine enthusiasm for The Art of Living's initiatives, particularly admiring the Center's unique water structures during a tour of the premises. The insightful exchange of ideas led to a mutual desire for collaboration, with CII communicating a strong interest in engaging with The Art of Living's Corporate Programs.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living Social Projects has resolved to create positive societal impact through transformative initiatives. With a focus on holistic development, the organisation strives to contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities alike.

Follow at: https://www.instagram.com/artofliving.sp/

Like at: https://www.facebook.com/artoflivingsocialprojects

Tweet at: https://twitter.com/artofliving_sp

Message at: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/artofliving-sp

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433977/The_Art_of_Living_Social_Projects.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979631/AOLSP_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)