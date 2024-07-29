The Bioceramic Moonswatch MISSION TO THE SUPER BLUE MOONPHASE Celebrates the First Super Blue Moon of the Year and The Festive Atmosphere of Summer

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 29: The Bioceramic MoonSwatch MISSION TO THE SUPER BLUE MOONPHASE is a double homage to summer. This new watch from the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection not only celebrates the festive and joyful atmosphere of sunny days back at the beach but also highlights the full blue moon on August 19, the first super moon of the year. Just like certain artists, Swatch will be having its own blue period during the month of August. After a day spent basking in the sun's tender rays at the beach, sand still trapped between your toes, we'll be there in the late afternoon to greet you at selected Swatch sales locations to introduce you to this exceptional moon phase watch. The Bioceramic MoonSwatch MISSION TO THE SUPER BLUE MOONPHASE will be on sale only from August 1 to August 19 - the date of the full moon - and during the blue hours, from 5pm onward, exactly the time when we feel like winding down the day by sipping a drink.

The Bioceramic MoonSwatch MISSION TO THE SUPER BLUE MOONPHASE, not only features a chronograph function, but also has a multi-shade blue moon phase with UV ink, that is set against a dark celestial background and positioned at the 2 o'clock subdial. A blue pulsometer scale with white markers is found on the Bioceramic bezel. All the other watches in the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection sport a tachymeter function.

The pulsometer is a specific display found mainly on sports chronographs or counters. The pulsometer scale gives the wearer's heart rate without them having to calculate it. Originally designed for doctors or nurses, this function lets the wearer determine their heart rate by stopping the chronograph hand after 30 beats and the dial will show their heart rate per minute.

The Bioceramic MoonSwatch MISSION TO THE SUPER BLUE MOONPHASE also features a panda dial. That means the silver-opaline dial has contrasting blue subdials. The watch has various shades of blue, ranging from light to dark.

Like all the models in the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, the Bioceramic MoonSwatch MISSION TO THE SUPER BLUE MOONPHASE is made from Swatch's patented Bioceramic, a unique mix of two-thirds ceramic and one-third biosourced materials produced from castor oil.

This new watch has its mission statement on the back of the case and OMEGA X SWATCH logos on the dial and crown. A moon showcasing an array of blue shades can be seen on the battery cover. A spacesuit-ready blue VELCRO® strap adds that final touch of astronaut chic.

Fans will find in this new model various characteristic features of OMEGA's legendary Speedmaster Moonwatch, the first watch to go to the moon, such as the asymmetrical case and the distinctive Speedmaster subdials.

The Bioceramic MoonSwatch MISSION TO THE SUPER BLUE MOONPHASE is available from August 1 through August 19 (the date of the full moon) and only at selected Swatch stores and pop-up stores. Find your nearest point of sale using our store locator on swatch.com. As with the whole Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, only one watch can be purchased per person, per day and per selected sales location.

MISSION TO THE SUPER BLUE MOONPHASE SO33N700

Case material: blue Bioceramic case, crown and pushers

Case diameter: 42.00 mm

Case thickness: 13.75 mm

Lug-to-lug distance: 47.30 mm

Quartz movement: chronograph with moon phase indicator

Water resistance: 3 bar

Glass: box-shaped, made from biosourced material and treated with an anti-scratch coating; featuring an etched "S" in the center referencing the Swatch logo

Dial: blue and silver-opaline, featuring the OMEGA X Swatch logo and the iconic Speedmaster and MoonSwatch logos, recessed subdials, hour markers with Grade A Super-LumiNova ® (blue emission). Moon phase indicator with silver-opaline mask and blue moon phase disc featuring an oversized full moon. Secret detail in UV ink (blue emission)

Hands: hour, minute and tip of the chronograph seconds hand with Grade A Super-LumiNova® (blue emission)

Bezel: blue Bioceramic bezel featuring a pulsometer scale with white markers

Strap: blue VELCRO® strap with contrasting light blue topstitching, attachment loop in blue Bioceramic.

