The Final Step to SIIB Pune's MBA Programmes: SNAP 2024 Registration Deadline - November 22, 2024

New Delhi [India], November 22: Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), Pune, is set to welcome its next cohort of MBA students for the academic year 2024-25. The institution, renowned for producing globally competent leaders, has announced the last date of registration for admissions through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2024. Interested candidates must complete their SNAP registration by November 22, 2024.

The institute offers three specialized MBA programmes: International Business (IB), Agri-Business (AB), and Sustainability Management (SM). Known for its dynamic curriculum and strong industry interface, SIIB's programmes are designed to equip students with the essential skills and global perspective necessary in today's complex business environment.

Candidates can register for SNAP 2024 at the official website, with the entrance exam scheduled on December 8, 15, and 21, 2024, across 80 cities in India.

Dr. Alka Maurya, Director of SIIB Pune, shared her enthusiasm for the incoming class: "We are thrilled to welcome our new batch of students and carry forward the SIIB legacy of excellence. Our diverse curriculum integrates real-world applications and focuses on vital areas such as globalization, sustainability, and innovation. This approach not only builds professional skills but also instills a global mindset, preparing students to succeed in today's competitive landscape. "

Placement Success and Career Opportunities

SIIB continues to achieve impressive placement outcomes, with the highest package reaching 24.65 LPA for the 2022-24 batch. The institute's placement cell maintains strong relationships with industry leaders, drawing top recruiters such as Infosys, Accenture, IBM, Tata, Axis Bank, Wipro, Deloitte, Cargill, and Asian Paints. With a focus on long-term career growth, SIIB's graduates are well-prepared for roles in both established and emerging industries.

Ranked as the 22nd Best B-School in India by The Week (2024) and holding the 41st position in Business Today's 2023 rankings, SIIB has consistently demonstrated its leadership in business education.

Global Partnerships for a Global Perspective

SIIB's international collaborations with prestigious institutions, including the University of British Columbia, HSB, Leeds Beckett University, RUDN University, Berlin School of Economics & Law, and the Lisbon School of Economics and Management, enable students to experience global business perspectives. These partnerships foster cross-cultural learning and provide research opportunities, allowing SIIB students to build a network that extends beyond India.

Programme Overview

1. MBA in International Business (IB): This programme focuses on global trade, finance, and cross-cultural management. Graduates are prepared for careers such as International Business Consultant, Export/Import Manager, and Global Supply Chain Manager, excelling in multinational corporations and consulting firms.

2. MBA in Agri-Business (AB): Recognizing the significance of agribusiness, this programme covers areas like rural marketing, commodity trading, and agricultural supply chain management. Graduates pursue roles such as Agribusiness Consultant and Commodity Trader, contributing to sectors including agro-processing and rural development.

3. MBA in Sustainability Management (SM): With sustainability as a core focus, this programme prepares students to lead in sectors like renewable energy, environmental management, and sustainable business. Graduates are equipped for careers as Sustainability Consultants and Climate Change Analysts, addressing critical global issues.

An Educational Approach Rooted in Real-World Impact

SIIB's pedagogy combines traditional academic frameworks with hands-on learning through case studies, internships, and live projects. This practical approach is supported by regular industry expert lectures, workshops, and international immersion programmes, ensuring that students are equipped with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

"At SIIB, we aim to create leaders who are equipped to navigate today's global economy confidently," added Dr. Maurya. "Our focus on critical thinking, innovation, and sustainable business practices is designed to instill both professional expertise and a sense of ethical responsibility in our students."

To know more, visit: https://siib.ac.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)