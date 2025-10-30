THE FORTUNE LEADERSHIP AWARDS 2025: Celebrating Visionary Leaders Shaping the Future of Business

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: The 3rd Edition of The Fortune Leadership Awards 2025 was successfully held at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Delhi Airport, celebrating exceptional individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions to their industries.

With the theme "Leadership Beyond Limits," the prestigious event recognized and honoured trailblazers from diverse sectors including HR, Marketing, Sustainability, CSR, Technology and Electric Mobility. The evening was a grand convergence of corporate leaders, changemakers and innovators redefining excellence across industries.

Key Partners:

* Associate Partner - ASCENT HR

* Supporting Partner - HRAI (HR Association of India)

* Supporting Partner - The International Federation of Electric Vehicle Associations

* Community Partner - BeingHR

* Digital Media Partner - Brown Rich Media

* Magazine Partners - Silicon India, Women Entrepreneur & The Global Hues

* Media Partner - E-Vehicle Info

Distinguished Panel Discussions

The event hosted thought-provoking panel discussions on key themes shaping modern leadership:

Topic :- The Future of Leadership--From Command to Collaboration

Moderator:- MURALI SANTHANAM, CHRO, Ascent HR Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

* PARTHKUMAR THAKKAR, Senior Manager - Product, Lupin Limited

* SHWETA ANAND, Manager- Corporate Sustainability, DS Group

* RITESH KUMAR SINHA, Group CSR Head, Krishna Maruti Limited

Topic: - The Human Side of Leadership: Balancing Profit, People & Purpose

Moderator: SHWETA ANAND, Manager- Corporate Sustainability, DS Group

* KAVERI CHAUHAN, HR Leader, Kyndryl

* RUCHI AGNIHOTRI - Counsel, DSK Legal, Independent Director, Arbitrator & Entrepreneur

* RANU MISHRA, Head Talent Management and Development, General Industrial Controls Pvt. Ltd.

* TANIA CHATTERJEE, Head of Sustainability, NatWest Group India

Introduction of CHIEF GUEST

* Dr. Dinesh Upadhyay, Former Member Ayush Ministry Government Of Bharat, Delhi Prant Sampark Pramukh (Chikitsak) Arogya Bharti (Sangh), Former Incharge Kashmir

* Shri M.S. Nethrapal, IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax, Govt. of India

* Madhuri Patle, Mrs. Universe - India 2023, Founder & Managing Trustee, Abadha Foundation

Introduction of JURY MEMBERS

* Dr. Ankita Singh, Chief People Officer & Board of Directors - Relevance Lab, Founder: HR ASSOCIATION OF INDIA, Official Member: Forbes Human Resource Council

* Mr. Sudipto Ghosh, Partner, PwC

THE FORTUNE LEADERSHIP AWARDS 2025

30 HR Leaders

Recognizing top HR professionals shaping workplace culture and organizational growth.

* Hem Chandra Tewari, General Manager Hr, Mohan Meakin Limited

* Ranu Mishra, Leadership And Culture Strategist And Partner

* Arun Kumar Subnavis, Talent Acquisition Leader, Trinet India Gcc

* Dr. Hemchandra Panjikar, Director & Group Hr Head, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

* Simin Askari, Senior Vice President (Hr & Business Excellence), Dharampal Satyapal Group (Ds Group)

* Rukhsar Julekha, Regional Head Of Ta - India & Oversight Countries, Abb

* Ranjana Pal, Cluster Hr Director, Andaz Delhi, By Hyatt & Hyatt Delhi Residences

* Rahul Kumar, Head Hr, Region India, Kongsberg Automotive

* Aditi Altekar, Group Hr Technology Lead, Godrej Industries Group

* Nagaraju Sada, Global Hr Head, Upl

* Reema Banerjee, Avp - Global Hr, Maxxton India Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

* Kaveri Chauhan, Hr Leader, Kyndryl

* Manjeet Walia, Head Of Talent Acquisition, Harbinger Group

* Mandar Arankalle, Deputy General Manager - Human Resources, Tata Autocomp Gotion Green Energy Solutions Private Limited

* Santhya Ln, Vice President Human Resources, Hotfoot Technology Solutions

* Ashutosh Dolke, General Manager - Human Resources, Kohinoor Group - Kohinoor Hotels Division

* Sujendra Roy, Senior General Manager - Human Resource & Admin,Apar Industries Limited

* Dr. Elton Ron Nathan,Head - Learning & Organizational Development, Apollo Health And Lifestyle Limited

* Nakul Ahluwalia, Head People & Culture, Spj Group

* Sudhir Suguru, Senior Hr Manager, Tech Vedika

* Rama Kaushik, Head Hrbp, Genspark

* Dr. Rupesh Mehta, Chro, Rrhl And Anik Group

* Avantika Sharma, Vice President Human Resources, Apollo Ayurvaid Hospitals

* Col R. S. Sangwan, Director Human Resources & Ops., Sunray Resources Pvt Ltd.

40 Under 40 Awards

Honouring emerging young leaders and women professionals driving innovation across sectors.

WOMEN LEADERSHIP AWARD

* SOUMITA SEN DUTTA, Career Counsellor and Research Mentor

* ANUSHREE KUBDE, Head Wealth Compliance, IIFL Capital Services Limited

40 Under 40 Awards

* Stuti Misra, Manager, Vedanta Group

* Sneha Jaisingh, Partner, Practice Lead, Bharucha & Partners

* Snehita Chakravorty, Brand Manager, Yum ! Brands

* Ruchit Parikh, Partner, Azb & Partners

* Rhea Chablani, Senior Manager, Think Talkies

* Neha Agarwal, Vice President, Percept India

* Debolina Mitra, Senior Associate, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co

* Sarthak Sawhney, Marketing & Brand Strategist, Lg India

* Deepti Pandey, Senior Associate, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co

* Priyanka Suchak Gaigole, Podcaster At The Awakening Trail, Director Marketing At Winfo Solutions

* Ravi Shah, Chief Human Resources Officer, Iifl Samasta Finance Limited

* Sheetal Mishra, Associate Partner, Almt Legal

* Khushboo Chester, Senior Manager Hr, Cms Induslaw

* Vimarsh Verma, Director Of Operations, Spray Engineering Devices Ltd.

* HEALTHCARE LEADERS

* Dheeraj Jain, Founder & Chairman, Redcliffe Lifetech Private Limited

* Ashish Zutshi, Director: Sales (India Sub Continent), Rossmax International Swiss GMBH

* INSPIRING PERSONALITY AWARD (LAW & CULTURE)

Tuhin Roy, Criminal Advocate & Bengali Traditional Folk Artist

* WOMEN LEADERSHIP AWARD

Alankrita Manvi, Founder Director, AM Syal Media & Films Pvt. Ltd. and Sportify India

* SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGIST OF THE YEAR (WOMEN IN ESG)

Shweta Anand, Manager- Corporate Sustainability, DS Group

* WOMAN HR LEADER OF THE YEAR

Shailza Sharma, Director of Human Resources, TAJ City Centre Gurugram

* BRAND PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Lakhbir Singh, Brand Head, Killer Jeans (KKCL)

* NGO CHANGE MAKER OF THE YEAR

Parshad Desai, Chief Financial Officer, Shroffs Foundation Trust

* BRAND GROWTH LEADER AWARD

Vignesh Murali, Senior Vice President And Head - Marketing, Brand & Corporate Communication, Equitas Small Finance Bank

* CSR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Puneet Anand, Avp & Vertical Head (Corporate Affairs, Corporate Communication & Social), Hyundai Motor India Limited

* YOUNG ACHIEVER IN EV CHARGING INNOVATION (UNDER 35)

Prakhar Varshney, Business Lead - EV Charging & Software Unit, Kazam

* HR INNOVATION & TRANSFORMATION AWARD

StoHRM - AscentHR

* MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA IN MARKETING

The Happiness Project - Reliance Digital

* EDUCATION & SKILL DEVELOPMENT EXCELLENCE

TCS Literacy Program - Tata Consultancy Services

* HEALTHCARE AND WELL-BEING IMPACT AWARD

Krishna Maruti Limited for Medical Center, Mobile Medical Van, TB Free Haryana Campaign, Anemia & Malnutrition Reduction Project.

* BEST VOLUNTEER ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM

Aster Volunteers - Aster DM Healthcare Limited

* WOMEN EMPOWERMENT THROUGH CSR

Skilling Grassroots Women, Sustaining Livelihoods - PVR INOX Limited

* GREEN CSR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

NatWest Group

* BEST SHOPPING MALL - FOR EXCELLENT F & B, ENTERTAINMENT & LEISURE DESTINATION (RESTAURANTS, MULTIPLEX, GAMING, EVENTS)

Phoenix Mall Of Asia - Bangalore

* HEALTHCARE AND WELL-BEING IMPACT AWARD

SANSVITHA - Society For Action in Community Health (SACH)

* BEST INNOVATIVE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Haier India

* HOME WATER SERVICES BRAND OF THE YEAR

ZeroB - Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

* BEST MARKETING TEAM (Brand)

Reliance Digital

* AWARD FOR SURVEYING & MONITORING

Kukshi Micro Lift Irrigation Project, Dhar, MP, LWS (N & W) BU, III SBG, L & T Construction

* MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

Shipki La Pass - Greaves Electric Mobility

* BEST DIGITAL MARKETING STRATEGY

A Strategic Blueprint - Phoenix Marketcity, Bangalore

* LOCALIZATION CHAMPION - BEST USE OF MAKE-IN-INDIA IN EV CHARGER MANUFACTURING

Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

* MOST TRUSTED BRAND REINVENTION STRATEGY

Equitas Small Finance Bank

* DREAM COMPANY TO WORK FOR

JK Cement

* BEST SUSTAINABLE FISHING INNOVATOR IN INDIA

Fishing Mafia

* MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA IN MARKETING

VEGA

* HR DEPARTMENT OF THE YEAR (EXCELLENCE IN PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM)

REA India

* BEST INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Haier F9 Series Washing Machine

* HR EXCELLENCE AWARD

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL)

* ENVIRONMENTAL FRIENDLY PROJECT

Kukshi Micro Lift Irrigation Project, Dhar, MP, LWS (N & W) BU, III SBG, L & T Construction

* Best Thematic Decoration - Non-Metro (West)

Folklore of India - Phoenix Marketcity Pune

* MOST INNOVATIVE DIGITAL INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN

Hair Styling with Care - VEGA

* ELECTRIC SCOOTER OF THE YEAR

Ampere Nexus - Greaves Electric Mobility

* BEST INNOVATION IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

Haier Gravity series AC

Celebrating Visionary Leadership

The event concluded with a message of gratitude to all partners, jury members and chief guests for their valuable support. The Fortune Leadership Awards 2025 once again proved to be a platform that inspires, connects and celebrates leaders creating meaningful change.

Congratulations to all the winners for their exceptional achievements!

R.S.V.P.: Ishant J. - +91 8850767403

Official Website: www.thefortuneleadership.com

