The Startup and Founders Behind India's Innovation WaveBrand: National Startup Day 2026

New Delhi [India], January 16: National Startup Day 2026 celebrates the founders who are powering India's next phase of economic growth through innovation, resilience, and bold vision. Across sectors such as technology, healthcare, fintech, manufacturing, and sustainability, Indian entrepreneurs are building scalable solutions to real-world challenges while creating jobs and global impact. As the startup ecosystem matures, these founder-led ventures are not only shaping new industries but also strengthening India's position as a hub of inclusive, future-ready innovation driven by purpose and execution.

1. Deepak Bhuvneshwari Uniyal, Co-Founder & CEO of Insurance Samadhan

Deepak Bhuvneshwari Uniyal is the Co-Founder and CEO of Insurance Samadhan, Insurtech, Category starter and leader in Asia in insurance grievance space.

Deepak is a Delhi University graduate with 27 years of experience in corporate leadership and entrepreneurship, He began his career with MNCs such as TNT and FedEx before joining Max New York Life Insurance, where he rose to the position of AVP. Defying industry norms, he later became a full-time insurance advisor and achieved MDRT status within five months, emerging as a top performer from 2010 to 2017.

Through his experience, Deepak along with his colleagues,identified claim non-settlement and mis-selling as major industry gaps, leading to the creation of Insurance Samadhan. Under his leadership, the platform has earned ISO Certification, the FICCI Award, and Section 80AIC recognition. Guided by values of customer-first service, empathy, integrity, trust, and inclusivity, Deepak and the team has built INDIA's most trusted platform for insurance resolution.

2. Ishann Gupta, Director - Lark Industries LLP | Lark Luggage India

Ishann Gupta represents a new generation of Indian business leaders who seamlessly blend design thinking, innovation, and a global outlook. As Director of Lark Industries LLP and Lark Luggage India, he has played a key role in strengthening India's hard luggage manufacturing ecosystem. With a sharp focus on pure polycarbonate luggage, luxury design, advanced extrusion techniques, and vacuum thermoforming processes, he has helped create world-class products that proudly carry the Made in India identity.

Under his leadership, Lark Bags and Lark Luggage India have emerged as trusted manufacturing partners for renowned brands such as Cantabil, Zouk, Crocodile, and Carlton London, reflecting the company's strong capabilities in quality, precision, and scalable production. A traveller and travel-gear enthusiast himself, Mr. Gupta brings practical insights into product development, ensuring every design is durable, ergonomic, and future-ready. His vision continues to position Lark as a competitive and reliable name in India's growing premium luggage manufacturing landscape.

3. Mahindra Kumar Desai, Founder & Chairman, JMC Hotels Group India

Mahindra Kumar Desai is the Founder and Chairman & Managing Director of JMC Hotels Group India, along with Deotel Hotels and Resorts LLP and Mint Tree Hotels and Resorts LLP. With over three decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Mahindra Kumar Desai's journey from trainee to Vice President has equipped him with deep operational expertise and leadership insight, shaping him into a visionary hotelier.

Under his leadership, JMC Hotels Group manages more than 30 hotels and resorts across three states, delivering consistent guest experiences and brand-driven performance. The group is renowned for its commitment to hotel owners and shareholders, offering a trusted, experienced team focused on operational excellence, profitability, and long-term asset value enhancement.

With a strategic vision to expand nationwide, Mahindra Kumar Desai aims to operate 100+ hotels across India by 2030, fostering long-term partnerships and building strong, scalable hospitality brands. His entrepreneurial approach highlights how founder-led enterprises are not only shaping India's hotel landscape but also setting benchmarks in operational efficiency, customer experience, and sustainable growth.

4. Mateshwari Karnani, Founder & Director of Kissamago Transcriptions Private Limited

With over 25 years of professional excellence, Mateshwari Karnani, Founder and Director of Kissamago Transcriptions Private Limited, stands at the forefront of India's digital evidence ecosystem. At a time when audio recordings, videos, images, and social media data increasingly shape legal outcomes, she identified an often-overlooked truth -- digital information holds value only when it is legally admissible.

Long before electronic evidence became routine in courtrooms, Ms. Karnani specialised in statutory digital evidence certification, including Section 65B certifications and compliance under the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023. Her work is marked by forensic discipline, ethical rigor, and a deep understanding of evidentiary law.

Under her leadership, Kissamago has evolved into a trusted legal support institution, with its certifications standing scrutiny up to the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. Looking ahead to 2025-26, her vision remains clear -- ensuring that technology strengthens justice, clarity, and truth.

5. Pallavi Keshri, Founder of Eyaas

Pallavi Keshri, Founder of Eyaas, is a passionate entrepreneur working at the intersection of heritage, design, and sustainability. With a strong background in business, marketing, and global exposure, Pallavi founded Eyaas with a clear vision -- to preserve India's rich craft traditions while making them relevant for modern lifestyles.

Through thoughtful design intervention, she focuses on transforming traditional crafts into contemporary, functional products that can be seamlessly integrated into everyday living. Under her leadership, Eyaas works closely with artisan communities across India, promoting crafts such as block printing, weaving, pottery, and textile arts, while ensuring their authenticity remains intact.

Pallavi believes that crafts must be accessible and affordable to survive and thrive in today's world. By blending heritage techniques with modern aesthetics, she has created a sustainable model that supports artisans, promotes conscious consumption, and keeps traditional craftsmanship alive for future generations.

6. Sandeep Pandey, Founder of Skewb Analytics

On National Startup Day 2026, India celebrates founders who are redefining industries through innovation- and Sandeep Pandey, Founder & CEO of Skewb Analytics, stands out as a key force driving GenAI-led transformation in marketing analytics. With decades of experience in global analytics, Sandeep has built Skewb as a next-generation AI platform that goes beyond traditional measurement to deliver prescriptive, explainable, and real-time intelligence for marketers.

Under his leadership, Skewb Analytics is uniquely positioned at the intersection of Generative AI, Marketing Mix Modelling, and decision automation, enabling brands and enterprises to ask complex business questions and receive instant, actionable answers. Sandeep's vision is not just about analytics- but about making AI intuitive, scalable, and outcome-driven for marketing leaders.

As India's startup ecosystem matures, founders like Sandeep Pandey exemplify how GenAI-first thinking can power sustainable growth, global competitiveness, and smarter decision-making- cementing India's role as a leader in AI-driven innovation..

7. Sazid Zaidi, AIF Investor & Realtor and Founder of Satdaise

Sajid Zaidi, co-founder of Satdaise, is an entrepreneur and angel investor focused on backing startups that solve real challenges rather than chasing growth alone. Through Satdaise, a skincare brand built on inclusivity, Sajid champions a bold narrative for people to embrace their skin as it is--without filters or unrealistic standards. The brand reflects his vision of combining authenticity with impact, offering products that are both effective and empowering.

Beyond skincare, Sajid is an AIF investor supporting early-stage ventures that are practical, scalable, and purpose-driven. His approach emphasizes long-term value creation, blending innovation with responsibility.

In addition, Sajid leads real estate projects across Hyderabad, with a focus on sustainable farmland development and thoughtfully planned ecosystems. This work intersects innovation, infrastructure, and impact, reflecting his belief that meaningful growth aligns business with authenticity and societal benefit.

"Hard work sets the stage, results make the noise," Sajid shares--a philosophy that drives both his entrepreneurial journey and the startups he nurtures.

8. Seema Bhatnagar, Founder of Futopia Global Pvt. Ltd

Seema Bhatnagar is a dynamic entrepreneur and business leader known for building future-ready technology ventures aligned with India's digital and creator-led growth. With extensive experience across consumer electronics, IT hardware, and large-scale distribution, she has consistently focused on making advanced technology accessible, reliable, and relevant for Indian users.

Her leadership reflects a sharp understanding of evolving market needs--especially the rapid rise of content creators, freelancers, and digital entrepreneurs. Seema believes that empowering creators with the right tools is essential to shaping India's next growth phase.

Known for her execution-driven mindset, resilience, and people-first approach, she has successfully steered product innovation while balancing scale and sustainability. Her journey mirrors the essence of India's startup ecosystem--visionary, adaptive, and impact-focused--making her a strong voice in India's growth story on National Startup Day 2026.

9. Vipin Chopra, Founder of TuHiTu Bliss

TuHiTu Bliss is led by Vipin Chopra, a visionary entrepreneur and healthcare innovator with over three decades of experience building ventures across wellness, assisted living, digital health, medical education, and public health. Known for people-first leadership and a structured approach, he blends clinical integrity, foresight, and compassionate care to redefine senior living and recovery-focused residences. A serial entrepreneur, Vipin brings expertise in business development, sales strategy, branding, negotiations, and stakeholder relationship building, and actively advises digital and public health programs with government partners across India. Supporting this vision is Madhavan Ganesan, a business leader with over 35+ years of experience, who has worked with leaders including Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, and Mukesh Ambani. A former CFO and Business Head, he has scaled multiple ventures with financial discipline, governance excellence, and sustainable growth. Samaira Panwar and Mehak Sharma are Corporate Brand Communication Managers, driving positioning, storytelling, and market resonance with clarity.

10. Vishal Nigam, Co-Founder & CEO of WTF

Vishal Nigam is building WTF (Witness The Fitness) as a full-stack health and fitness company focused on solving India's execution gap in health and wellness. WTF began with WTF Gyms, which laid the foundation for a larger, integrated ecosystem designed to make fitness affordable, accessible, and experiential at scale.

Under his leadership, WTF Gyms has grown into a network of 60+ operational facilities serving over 25,000 members. The gym network runs on a proprietary, technology-first backbone that powers end-to-end operations, member engagement, trainer performance, and service consistency - allowing physical infrastructure and digital intelligence to function as one system.

Beyond gyms, Vishal has expanded WTF into multiple interconnected verticals spanning technology platforms, performance and transformation programs, digital fitness solutions, education and upskilling, and community-led health initiatives. Central to this ecosystem is Nexus, a proprietary community layer built to drive continuity, accountability, and long-term participation beyond the gym floor, reinforcing sustainable health behaviors.

Vishal's vision is anchored in systems thinking and disciplined execution, with a focus on building scalable, enduring platforms rather than short-term interventions. His work is redefining how health and fitness are delivered in India - through a single, connected, full-stack ecosystem.

