This Big Billion Days Flipkart Drives Digital-first Affordability and Convenience for Two-wheelers with a Seamless, Tech-powered Experience

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 20: Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, is set to transform how India shops for two-wheelers through a wide selection across petrol and electric vehicles as it prepares for its annual shopping festival, The Big Billion Days. As the festive season kicks off, Flipkart is reinforcing its position as the preferred destination for two-wheelers by offering a combination of variety, affordability, trust, and round-the-clock customer support.

The platform features a wide portfolio of commuters, performance, and premium bikes to top-selling scooters and electric two-wheelers spanning several leading brands, including Hero, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, TVS iQube, Chetak, Ather, VIDA, OLA & Ampere, among others. The Big Billion Days 2025 will also witness the launch of Royal Enfield Motorcycles to offer a diverse premium motorcycle selection along with Jawa Yezdi, KTM & Triumph.

With the recent GST rate revision (effective September 22, 2025) bringing down the tax on two-wheelers below 350cc from 28% to 18%, customers now have an opportunity to maximise value on their purchases. This timely policy change aligns with Flipkart's festive deals and financing options, making it an ideal moment to invest in a two-wheeler.

As more customers turn to online platforms for important lifestyle purchases, Flipkart is meeting this shift with a digitally-enabled and transparent ownership journey that prioritizes accessibility and ease. With comprehensive on-road pricing, digital insurance, and financing options, Flipkart is empowering customers to make an informed buying decision. Additionally, 24x7 two wheeler expert assistance allows customers to get their queries addressed in real-time, enhancing the decision making process.

Sujith Agashe, Vice President - Electronics, Flipkart, said, "Purchasing a two-wheeler is a significant decision for many, and we're seeing a growing number of consumers choosing digital platforms for the convenience and transparency they offer. The demand for two-wheelers on Flipkart has grown three-fold in the last one year which reinforces customers' validation of our customer-centric initiatives. This festive season, we've further streamlined the experience, from product discovery to financing, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free process for our customers. At Flipkart, we're committed to showcasing how a fully digital journey, supported by trusted partners and robust customer service, can make two-wheeler ownership more accessible and convenient across the country."

A robust selection of vehicles backed by trust

Flipkart offers customers access to an extensive range of 100% genuine and brand-new petrol & electric two-wheelers. The platform ensures complete authenticity by partnering directly with the OEMs, which ensures product fulfilment & after-sales support through brand-authorised dealers. With deep reach across the country, Flipkart is bridging the accessibility gap and bringing trusted mobility solutions closer to consumers in 16,000+ pincodes across metros, towns, and rural markets alike.

Simplifying the ownership journey

The two-wheeler purchase journey on Flipkart has been designed to be fully digital and frictionless. Customers can complete the entire process, from discovery to booking, vehicle registration, and insurance, from the comfort of their homes. Registration is facilitated with no hidden charges, while insurance coverage is offered through multiple leading providers such as Acko, ICICI Lombard, and United India Insurance, including options like Zero Depreciation and Personal Accident Cover.

Making affordability a core value

Affordability remains a key focus this festive season. Customers can utilise Flipkart's fully digital loan process powered by HFCL and IDFC First Bank, with flexible EMI options up to 48 months. Moreover, Credit Card No-Cost EMI plans of up to 24 months ensure ease of ownership. Exclusive bank cards & cashback offers from Flipkart Axis Bank Card & SBI Card will provide further value to two-wheeler customers.

End-to-end support for every step

To ensure confidence throughout the buying process, Flipkart offers 24x7 buying assistance via a dedicated team of two-wheeler experts, helping customers navigate queries related to product, financing, registration, insurance, and delivery process. This end-to-end assistance underlines Flipkart's commitment to delivering a hassle-free and dependable experience to shoppers.

As Flipkart prepares for its annual shopping festival, this momentum is driven by the company's affordability-first approach, flexible financing, trusted brands, and end-to-end digital convenience.

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, and Cleartrip.

Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart's marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has created thousands of jobs in the ecosystem while empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI. These customer-centric innovations focus on enhancing digital payment offerings for all customers while making online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians.

