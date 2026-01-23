This Republic Day, National Finance Olympiad Partners With Mirae Asset Mutual Fund to Advance Financial Education for Parents Across India

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Janaury 23: As India celebrates the values of citizenship, empowerment and nation-building, the National Finance Olympiad (NFO), India's largest financial literacy program for school students, has announced a new collaboration with Mirae Asset Mutual Fund to bring investor education directly to parents through an interactive learning tool included with every Personal Finance Handbook (PFH) purchase.

The partnership aims to bridge the financial literacy gap not only for students but for their families, particularly parents who often struggle to find time and reliable resources to revisit their own financial goals.

As part of this initiative, every parent who purchases the NFO's Personal Finance Handbook will also receive a complimentary SIP Wheel, a hands-on investor awareness tool created by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund. The wheel visually demonstrates the power of compounding through scenarios such as SIPs, SIP top-ups, lumpsum investments and Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWPs), helping parents understand how disciplined, long-term investing can transform their financial future.

Parents can also deepen their learning through QR codes included in the brochure, leading them to Mirae's investor education microsite and a curated YouTube playlist designed to simplify core investment concepts.

"When parents invest time in understanding their own financial habits, they naturally shape their children's relationship with money," said Shiv Bidani, Co-founder of the National Finance Olympiad. "While our program equips students with age-appropriate financial knowledge, many parents tell us they wish they had learned these concepts sooner. This collaboration with Mirae Asset allows us to extend the learning journey beyond the students. The SIP Wheel is a simple, practical reminder of how consistency and compounding can change a family's financial future."

Mr. Shrinivas Khanolkar, Head - Digital, Marketing & Corporate Communication of Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited said, "Financial awareness is most powerful when it begins at home. As a long-term investor focused fund house, Mirae Asset believes that parents play a pivotal role in shaping how children perceive savings, investing and financial discipline. Through this partnership with the National Finance Olympiad, we aim to empower parents with simple, intuitive tools that help them understand the power of compounding and consistency, encouraging these concepts to seamlessly integrate into everyday family conversations and, over time, may help children develop a strong foundation of financial awareness for the future."

This initiative also acts as a preview to a broader financial literacy journey offered by Mirae Asset, encouraging parents to explore structured learning content, interactive calculators and educational videos that make the principles of compounding and investing easy to understand and apply.

About NFO: The National Finance Olympiad (NFO) is India's largest and most impactful financial literacy program dedicated to students from Grades 1 to 12. With a mission to make financial education accessible, practical and engaging, NFO equips young learners with essential money management skills through structured content, competitive exams and school partnerships. With a footprint across 500+ institutions in 100+ cities, NFO aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and continues to advocate for integrating financial literacy into mainstream education.

About Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 2007, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund is one of India's emerging fund houses. Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. is the Investment Manager to Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

As a pivotal player within Mirae Asset Global Investments, operating across 19 countries, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. is dedicated to collaborative management, offering a fully diversified investment platform. As on December 31, 2025, the AMC has 87 schemes available for investors spread across Equity funds, Debt funds, Hybrid Fund, ETFs and Index funds. With expertise drawn from our global professionals, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund aims to cater to clients' evolving needs with innovative solutions across various asset classes, striving to align portfolios with investment objectives for potential growth and success.

The information contained in this document is compiled from third party and publically available sources and is included for general information purposes only. There can be no assurance and guarantee on the yields. Views expressed in the document cannot be construed to be a decision to invest. The statements contained herein are based on current views and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Whilst Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (the AMC) shall have no responsibility/liability whatsoever for the accuracy or any use or reliance thereof of such information. The AMC, its associate or sponsors or group companies, its Directors or employees accepts no liability for any loss or damage of any kind resulting out of the use of this document. The recipient(s) before acting on any information herein should make his/her/their own investigation and seek appropriate professional advice and shall alone be fully responsible / liable for any decision taken on the basis of information contained herein. Any reliance on the accuracy or use of such information shall be done only after consultation to the financial consultant to understand the specific legal, tax or financial implications.

Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)