Thrillophilia CEO Chitra Gurnani Daga Honoured as 'Face of Future Travel' at India Travel Awards 2025

New Delhi [India], September 12: Chitra Gurnani Daga, CEO of Thrillophilia, has been honoured as the 'Face of the Future Travel' at the India Travel Awards 2025, held on September 9 at Le Meridien, New Delhi.

The annual awards, organised by the DDP Group, are regarded as one of the most credible platforms celebrating excellence in Indian tourism and hospitality. This year's edition recognised achievers across 57 categories, honouring businesses and leaders who have set new benchmarks for innovation, quality, and growth in the industry.

Among the prominent honours of the evening was the recognition of Chitra Gurnani Daga, CEO of Thrillophilia, as the 'Face of the Future Travel'. The accolade highlighted her role in building immersive, tech-driven, and sustainable travel platforms and multi-day tours that are helping shape tourism's next chapter.

The evening brought together some of the most influential voices from the sector. Union Minister of Tourism & Culture, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, graced the occasion and congratulated the winners for their contributions to the tourism economy. He underlined that tourism is not only about travel but also about inclusivity, cultural exchange, and sustainability, noting that with the right partnerships, India can emerge as a global model for integrated growth.

Delivering the keynote address, Suman Billa, Additional Secretary & Director General, Ministry of Tourism, highlighted the crucial role of the sector in national development. He pointed out that India's ambition of becoming a $3 trillion tourism economy by 2047 would depend on how the industry grows, not just in numbers, but in quality and excellence.

Also present at the ceremony were Ashwani Lohani, Director, Prime Minister's Museum & Library, and Bidisha Mukherjee, IAS, Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, who stressed the importance of collaboration between government and private stakeholders to achieve sustainable, large-scale growth.

Winners across multiple categories were felicitated with the iconic golden trophy 'Maya', symbolising aspiration, achievement, and excellence. The pinnacle honour of the evening, the Gold Maya, was awarded to stalwarts whose contributions have redefined Indian tourism.

Speaking on her recognition, Chitra Gurnani Daga said, "This honour is not just personal; it reflects the vision that has guided Thrillophilia since its inception: to make India a global hub for multi-day tours and curated travel. Our journey has always been about empowering local operators, creating trust with travellers, and showcasing the incredible diversity of India to the world. I share this with my team, our partners, and the millions of travellers who continue to inspire us."

Since its inception in 2011, Thrillophilia has grown into India's leading platform for curated multi-day tours, offering authentic travel holidays across more than 75 countries. Under Chitra's leadership, the company has championed sustainable tourism, tech-driven discovery, and inclusivity, making immersive travel and cultural exploration more accessible to both Indian and international audiences. Thrillophilia is also focused on empowering local operators through partnerships in over 200 Indian destinations, integrating technology into travel planning, and promoting sustainable practices - key themes that are now central to India's national tourism agenda.

The India Travel Awards 2025 also saw the unveiling of a coffee table book that documented the industry's resilience and its growing commitment to sustainable, inclusive, and innovative practices. Sanjeet, Mentor of the India Travel Awards, noted that the awards celebrate pioneers "who are reshaping tourism not just as an economic driver, but as a force that connects cultures, uplifts communities, and creates meaningful journeys."

By spotlighting leaders such as Chitra Gurnani Daga, the event underscored how the future of tourism in India will be defined by innovation, collaboration, and a shared vision of inclusive growth. And for Thrillophilia, the award reinforces its commitment to not just growing as a company but also contributing to India's vision of becoming a leading global tourism economy by 2047.

