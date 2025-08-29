Thrillophilia Elevates Rajdeep Mandrekar to Chief Technology Officer, Powering Its AI-First Travel Vision

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 29: Thrillophilia, India's leading multi-day tour tech platform, today announced the promotion of Rajdeep to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic move further elevates the company's commitment to delivering personalized and tech-savvy travel solutions for Indian millennials and Gen-Z travelers.

Engineering the Future of Travel

Rajdeep's new appointment marks a strategic inflection point for Thrillophilia. Over the past six years, he has been fundamental in transforming the company from a sales-led travel business into a tech-first, AI-driven platform. From clearing longstanding technical debt to building scalable tour and activity infrastructure, and now leading the development of an in-house LLM-powered personalisation engine, Rajdeep has embodied the grit and foresight that fuel innovation at Thrillophilia.

In his new role, Rajdeep will oversee engineering, data, and platform development to ensure Thrillophilia remains agile, scalable, and delightfully intuitive. His leadership will drive rapid experimentation, intelligent automation, and user-centric innovation across the travel tech stack.

"When Rajdeep joined, the tech backbone was fragile. Few would stick through those early years, but he stayed, built, and believed," said Abhishek Daga, Co-Founder, Thrillophilia. "Today, seeing him step into the CTO role is one of my proudest moments. His move to the position would allow us to redefine travel through AI and personalization. This new chapter is a testament to our belief in homegrown leadership and transformative technology."

Reflecting on his promotion, Rajdeep shared, "I'm honored to lead Thrillophilia's technology strategy at such an ambitious inflexion point. As I step into this role, my focus is clear: to make Thrillophilia a truly tech-first organisation, building scalable systems, driving AI-powered innovation, and redefining how people discover and book travel. The future of travel is being written here, and I'm excited to lead that transformation."

Strategic Vision Ahead

With over 50 passionate technologists, Rajdeep will propel Thrillophilia's ambition to solidify its tech-first identity, pushing boundaries in travel technology by fortifying AI-driven personalisation, scaling AI-powered multi-day tour platforms, and delivering unforgettable experiences for Indian travellers worldwide.

About Thrillophilia

Thrillophilia is India's leading multi-day tour company with over 10,200+ itineraries across 70+ countries and 200 Indian destinations. Built with a mission to personalise travel at scale, it serves millions of monthly users, has completed 3.9 million+ tours, and operates at the intersection of travel, AI, and experience design.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)