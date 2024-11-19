Top 8 Women Entrepreneurs Bringing The Change: Women Entrepreneurship Day

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 19: On Women Entrepreneurship Day, we celebrate the incredible achievements and transformative impact of women entrepreneurs who are reshaping industries, driving innovation, and fostering economic growth across the globe. These trailblazing women are not only breaking barriers but are also paving the way for future generations of female leaders. In a world that continues to evolve, their resilience, vision, and determination are creating opportunities, uplifting communities, and inspiring others to dream bigger. In this article, we shine a spotlight on 8 extraordinary women whose entrepreneurial journeys are making a lasting difference and proving that when women succeed, everyone thrives.

1. Shipra Dawar, Founder of IWill & GITA

Shipra Dawar is a pioneering force at the intersection of digital health, AI, and sustainability. As the founder of GITA, she has led the development of cutting-edge Generative AI solutions, including the world's first controlled GenerativeAI Therapy Platform, Raksha, which focuses on reproductive health, and Psybot, a mental health tool for children, teens, and adolescents. Her innovative work in AI for non-communicable diseases aligns with global health initiatives like the G20's digital transformation agenda. Shipra also founded IWill Therapy, a leading digital therapy platform in India that is recognised for its empathetic and outcome-focused approach to mental health. Her ventures have earned prestigious accolades, including the Commonwealth Digital Health Award and support from partners like Microsoft AI4A and UNICEF. Recently, she co-founded BBVForum, a policy think tank dedicated to advancing transformative technologies and positioning India at the forefront of global innovation. Shipra's work continues to inspire change and drive progress in both technology and healthcare.

2. Sheeja Shaju, Founder: I Create & The School of Leadership for Young Leaders

Sheeja Shaju is a visionary leadership coach and founder of I Create and The School of Leadership for Young Leaders (TSLYL). Through her groundbreaking initiatives, Sheeja is reshaping the way leadership is taught and practised. I Create focus on executive leadership coaching, empowering leaders to unlock their full potential by blending ontological coaching, somatics, and hands-on techniques. Meanwhile, TSLYL provides a transformative platform for young adults (ages 16-25), helping them cultivate the resilience, self-awareness, and adaptability necessary for navigating today's rapidly changing world. Sheeja's holistic approach to leadership education creates leaders who are not only strategic thinkers but also empathetic and impactful changemakers. Her work has inspired countless young individuals to embrace their authentic leadership styles, enabling them to lead with purpose and drive meaningful change. Through both ventures, Sheeja is paving the way for a new generation of empowered leaders worldwide.

3. Dr. Richa Singh, Medical Director, Urvara Fertility Centre (Lucknow), (MBBS, DNB OBS & GYNE), DRM (Germany), FRM (Gujarat), Hysteroscopy Specialist (Dubai), Laparoscopy Specialist (AIIMS), Delhi

Dr. Richa Singh, founder of Urvara Fertility Centre, is a trailblazer in the healthcare and fertility sector. With a strong background as a dedicated infertility specialist at Max Hospital in Delhi, she recognised a significant gap in advanced fertility treatments in Lucknow. In 2020, driven by her vision to bring top-quality care to her community, she established Urvara Fertility Centre in Gomti Nagar.

Her entrepreneurial journey combines medical expertise with business innovation, overcoming challenges to build a trusted, patient-centric fertility centre. Dr. Singh has ensured the highest standards of care through rigorous staff training, quality controls, and continuous professional development. Under her leadership, Urvara Fertility Centre has become a beacon of hope for couples, recognised as the 2nd best IVF hospital in Lucknow by Times Health Survey 2023.

As a woman entrepreneur, Dr. Richa Singh is breaking barriers, transforming the fertility sector, and inspiring future generations of women to lead with empathy, expertise, and innovation.

4. Rohini Kesavan Rajeev, Founder, Clinical Head and Chief Practice Officer of The Able Mind

Rohini Kesavan Rajeev is a social entrepreneur and senior behavioural health practitioner with over 23 years of experience in mental healthcare. Her company, The Able Mind (forerunners in proactive and preventive mental health in India), co-founded with Rajeev Vijayan, aims to change the social narrative around mental health by democratising professional mental healthcare and making good mental health a right for all. The company's flagship innovation, The Able Mind App, is an accessible, affordable chat/audio-based platform available in 21+ languages, providing confidential, professional mental health support anytime, anywhere. The app has facilitated over 1.3 lakh conversations in just one year since its inception, helping users unburden, cope with life's challenges, manage anxiety, build resilience and feel more empowered. Rohini's mission is to ensure that everyone leads a better life and learns to thrive, and her company makes this happen, one conversation at a time!

5. Asma Korak Kahali, International Consultant at Rimbaa Rayaa World Solutions Pte Ltd.

Asma Korak Kahali, a trailblazing entrepreneur, exemplifies the transformative power of women in business innovation. As the owner of Rimbaa Oak Global Pte Ltd, India and Singapore, she has redefined industry standards through her visionary leadership. From defence procurement to advanced logistics, Asma leverages cutting-edge strategies to drive efficiency and growth. Her ability to identify market gaps and introduce groundbreaking solutions has positioned her as a global leader. Beyond her business acumen, Asma is committed to fostering inclusive opportunities and inspiring the next generation of women leaders. Through resilience and innovation, she is breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks in entrepreneurship. Asma Korak Kahali's journey underscores the critical role of women in shaping a more dynamic and forward-thinking global economy.

6. Preksha Chopra, Founder and Director: Welme

Preksha Chopra is the visionary founder of Welme, India's first-period pain relief device, designed to provide safe, effective, and chemical-free relief for menstruators. With a mission to address the universal yet often unspoken issue of dysmenorrhea, Preksha recognised the need for a solution that moved beyond the reliance on pills and home remedies. After extensive research and development, Welme was created--a wearable, fast-acting device that uses TENS therapy to provide scientifically proven pain relief. The device is compact, user-friendly, and clinically tested, offering a reliable alternative to traditional treatments. Preksha's vision extends beyond pain relief; she is challenging societal stigmas surrounding menstruation and striving to normalise period care as an essential part of health. Through Welcome, Preksha is transforming how India--and the world--approaches period pain management.

7. Seema Bhatnagar, the visionary CEO and founder of Futopia Global Private Limited

Seema Bhatnagar is the visionary CEO and founder of Futopia Global Private Limited, a company dedicated to democratising access to digital tools and bridging the digital divide in India. Through her brand Ultimus, Seema has made affordable computing solutions accessible to both urban and rural communities, empowering students with the digital skills essential for today's world. Her collaboration with Intel, under the initiative, "Make every child digital, bring a computer to every home", has been instrumental in providing digital education to rural schools, fostering a digitally literate population. Seema's commitment to inclusive growth and digital inclusion has impacted thousands of students and shattered stereotypes in the traditionally male-dominated IT sector. Through her work, Seema continues to inspire and lead with a vision of social change; ensuring technology becomes a tool for empowerment, not a luxury.

8. Dr. Vassundara Nattes, Co-Founder: Aeliuscity HR Solutions Private Limited

Dr. Vassundara Nattes is a first-generation tech entrepreneur and an engineering graduate from Anna University, Chennai. Hailing from the small town of Erode, Tamil Nadu, she has combined her passion for creativity with a strong technical acumen, excelling in multiple industries over the past 15 years. As the co-founder of Aeliuscity HR Solutions Pvt Ltd, Dr. Nattes has built a reputation for her expertise in technical recruitment, business development, and performance marketing. Her diverse career also includes roles as Director of the India EU Trade Council and India Africa Trade Council, Global Director of the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), and Board Advisor to Freedygo India Pvt Ltd. Beyond business, she serves as Chairperson of Vasentech Construction LLP and Venture Partner at Kathyawad Ventures Pvt Ltd. Dr. Nattes' journey is a powerful blend of tech innovation, resilience, and artistic creativity, reflecting her drive to succeed in all fields she pursues.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)