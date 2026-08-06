Trex Energy Hyderabad secures 3 awards for energy storage excellence in India

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6: Trex Energy Pvt. Ltd. has reached a significant milestone in India's clean energy sector by securing three honors from the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA). The organization named Trex Energy the Commercial & Industrial (C & I) Company of the Year, recognizing the firm's role in advancing battery energy storage systems (BESS) for industrial applications. This recognition highlights the company's impact on the regional clean energy ecosystem and its focus on manufacturing excellence.

Director Seema Goyal received the Women in Energy award and was named to the industry's 40 Under 40 leadership list. These accolades highlight her influence in shaping the transition toward renewable power and sustainable infrastructure. The awards were presented at leading industry platforms, reinforcing Trex Energy's position as an emerging force in energy storage.

Complete details on the company's energy storage portfolio are available at www.trexenergy.in

Advancing energy storage technology

The company has developed a technology-driven portfolio that addresses grid stability and demand management across multiple sectors, including telecom infrastructure and smart energy management. Key focus areas include:

- C & I Battery Storage: Specialized solutions designed for large-scale industrial energy reliability and efficiency.

- Renewable Integration: Technologies that pair solar and wind power with storage to ensure consistent energy supply.

- Utility-Scale Systems: High-capacity storage units designed for grid-level management and stability.

- Peak Shaving and Demand Management: Systems that allow industries to optimize power consumption during high-cost periods.

The IESA awards recognize organizations demonstrating excellence in innovation, execution, and customer impact within the energy storage industry. By securing the C & I Company of the Year title, Trex Energy has demonstrated its ability to deliver high-impact storage solutions in a competitive market. The company's work in advanced lithium battery technologies and smart Energy Management Systems (EMS) provides a foundation for more resilient power grids and optimized industrial consumption.

"This recognition from the India Energy Storage Alliance is a milestone for the entire Trex Energy team," said Mr. Bharat Chhittarka, Director at Trex Energy. "It reflects our commitment to engineering Battery Energy Storage Systems that empower industries to embrace reliable and efficient energy. As demand for storage continues to accelerate, we remain focused on innovation and delivering solutions that create long-term value for our customers."

In addition to the organizational award, the individual recognition for Seema Goyal underscores the importance of inclusive leadership in the renewable sector. The company remains committed to building technologies that accelerate the national energy transition while fostering innovation within its technical teams.

About Trex Energy

Trex Energy Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian clean energy company specializing in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Commercial & Industrial energy storage, utility-scale storage solutions, telecom energy infrastructure, lithium battery technologies, and renewable energy integration. Driven by innovation, engineering excellence, and customer-centric solutions, Trex Energy is committed to advancing India's clean energy transition through intelligent and scalable energy storage technologies.

Discover the latest innovations in Battery Energy Storage, Clean Energy, and Lithium Battery Solutions by following Trex Energy on their official social media channels.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/101364690/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trex.energy?igsh=MWs2NXZzYWp2bHBn & utm_source=qr

Website: www.trexenergy.in

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