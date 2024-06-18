Unique Features of Shriram Finance's Fixed Deposit Schemes

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Shriram Finance, a leading financial services company in India, offers a diverse range of fixed deposit (FD) schemes catering to the varied needs and goals of investors. These schemes come with unique features that ensure secure and rewarding investment experiences.

Ensuring Flexibility to Meet Diverse Needs

* Investment Tenures: Shriram Finance FDs offer tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months, allowing investors to choose a period that aligns with their financial goal. Shorter tenures cater to immediate financial needs, while longer tenures help accumulate wealth for long-term goals.

* Deposit Amounts: The minimum investment amount is Rs. 5000. This makes Shriram FD an ideal choice for a wide range of investors. Higher deposit amounts can help earn higher returns.

* Interest Payment Options: Investors can choose to receive interest payouts regularly (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, yearly or at maturity) or opt for cumulative fixed deposit plans to benefit from the compounding interest. Renewing an FD can also provide an additional interest benefit of 0.25%*p.a.

Competitive Interest Rates for Maximum Returns

* Attractive Interest Rates: Shriram Finance offers fixed deposit interest rates that are competitive with the market, ensuring investors earn optimal returns on their investments. Rates vary based on tenure and investor category (senior citizens typically receive higher rates).

* Special Rates for Senior Citizens and Women depositors: Recognising the financial needs of senior citizens, Shriram Finance offers additional 0.50%*p.a. and 0.10%*p.a. for women providing them with enhanced returns.

* Interest Rate Laddering: Select schemes offer interest rate ladders, where interest rates increase with longer tenures, rewarding investors for committing their funds for extended periods.

Commitment to Safety and Security:

* Safety Rating: Shriram Finance FD is rated "(ICRA)AA+ (Stable)" by ICRA and "IND AA+/Stable" by India Ratings and Research, signifying its financial stability and creditworthiness, assuring investors of the safety of their deposits.

Shriram Finance's FD schemes cater to a wide range of investor profiles, with options for:

* Risk-averse Investors: FDs are low-risk investments as they provide assured returns and principal protection.

* Income Seekers: Regular income options through monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly interest payouts.

* Wealth Appreciation: Long-term FDs with compounding interest help in capital accumulation.

* Goal-Oriented Investors: FDs are ideal for specific goals such as retirement planning or a child's education.

Shriram Finance's Fixed Deposit schemes provide a secure and rewarding avenue for investors seeking to grow their wealth. With flexible options, competitive interest rates, and additional benefits, these schemes cater to diverse investment needs and offer a compelling choice for individuals seeking financial stability and growth.

For more information on fixed deposits and other investment solutions offered by Shriram Finance, please visit www.shriramfinance.in or contact 18001034959 for assistance.

Shriram Finance Limited is a leading diversified financial services company in India, offering a wide range of financial products and services across consumer, wholesale, and business finance segments. The company has a strong presence across India with over 2,900+ branches and a dedicated workforce of over 70,000+ employees. With a focus on financial inclusion and customer-centricity, Shriram Finance continues to empower individuals & businesses to achieve their financial goals.

