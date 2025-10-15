Uniray Lifesciences Shares Insights on PCD Distributorship & Manufacturing Models

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 15: India's healthcare system is witnessing rapid growth, driven by public investment, digital health rollout, and growing private investment. Amid this unparalleled growth Ayurvedic PCD franchise model is growing immensely due to its low capital investment, quick market research, and its fit with India's fragmented retail. In the Union Budget 2025-26, ₹99,859 crore (~US$11.6 bn) was allocated to healthcare, while the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has successfully onboarded 72.8 crore health accounts, enhancing digital primary care and streamlining referral linkages across both public and private providers. The growing preference for third-party manufacturing has encouraged aspiring businessmen to invest in the growing healthcare sector in India.

Ayurvedic and Veterinary are two segments that have benefited the most from the expansion of these business models. Several factors have contributed to their growth, such as the Ayurvedic sector experiencing rapid growth due to rising demand and preferences for herbal medications. It's safe, effective medications and healing techniques are gaining popularity among youngsters and the geriatric population across the globe. Whereas the veterinary market has seen expansion to cater to India's large livestock population, also supported by government backing and infrastructure development.

How PCD Franchise Paves the Way for Success for New Entrepreneurs?

According to Uniray Lifesciences, a trusted Ayurvedic & veterinary PCD Company in India, the PCD Franchise Model is a strategic entry point for entrepreneurs who want to start a career with established brands. The PCD franchise model has emerged as one of the most lucrative and low-risk business opportunities for new entrepreneurs, especially in health segments such as Ayurvedic healthcare or veterinary products. This business model comes with multiple opportunities like low investments, high returns, and scalable growth, making it a "treasure trove" for new entrepreneurs who want to grow with trusted brands.

Minimal Investment, Maximum Returns - Low initial investment is the biggest reason for the growth of the PCD franchise model. This model allows investors to start with low capital and focus on sales, marketing, and distribution rather than production.

Exclusive Distribution Rights - The PCD franchise model offers exclusive territorial rights, minimizes competition level, and boosts profitability. This business model minimizes the competition level in your area and enables you to establish a strong local brand presence.

Exclusive Support - New investors always struggle with promotion and logistics. A reputed franchisor offers training, marketing, and operational assistance, facilitating smooth business operations.

Role of a Trusted Third Manufacturing Company in Driving Success in the B2B Market

Currently, the rising competitive business landscape requires every business to constantly seek ways to expand its product portfolio to cater to various segments, improve efficiency, and cut costs without sacrificing quality. This will raise the need for third-party manufacturing companies, especially in sectors like pharmaceuticals, Ayurveda, Nutraceuticals, and Veterinary products. Below, we mention some reasons why collaboration with a trusted brand like Uniray Lifesciences is essential:

Developing Brand Trust - Lately, consumers are looking for brands that provide authentic products with a clear vision. Thus, partnering with a recognized brand helps to establish trust and reputation among customers, which leads to repeat orders and long-term customer loyalty.

Advanced Product Innovation - A trusted PCD company is reshaping wellness by merging traditional wisdom with innovative production, creating products that balance authenticity with today's consumer needs.

Low Cost Market Entry - For a B2B business, setting up a manufacturing facility is difficult; that is why collaboration with a trusted third-party manufacturing company like Uniray Lifesciences allows a quick product launch without investing in a production facility.

Collaboration with a Trusted Brand - The partnership with a reliable contract manufacturing company like Uniray Lifesciences offers easy access to certified and quality medications. This will allow B2B businesses to run smoothly and efficiently with scalability.

Government Initiatives to Enhance Affordable Access to Medicine

The government has taken various initiatives to enhance the accessibility of medicines at affordable rates. They start various programs and schemes to provide quality generic medicines at affordable prices through dedicated outlets known as Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Moreover, the government offers tenders for medicines where the government invites registered Pharma manufacturers and suppliers like Uniray Lifesciences to bid for delivering specific drugs.

In June 2024, more than 15000 centers have been established across India and are operated by women. These centers offer medicines at lower prices compared to brand alternatives.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Priyojana - The PMBJP is a flagship scheme that was launched in 2008 and rebranded in 2016 with the aim of providing quality medications at low cost. Now, various healthcare centers are being launched and offer various medicines at affordable rates.

National Free Drugs Service Initiative - Under this health mission, this scheme supports states and union territories to access essential medicines at affordable rates.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission - The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aims to create a unified digital health ecosystem that easily connects healthcare providers and patients. Facilitating the smooth exchange of health records ensures structured and efficient healthcare delivery.

Final Words

The demand for quality herbal and veterinary medications is booming rapidly, which enhances the need for PCD franchise and third-party manufacturing companies across India and globally as well. These Business Models are set to be a game-changer for new entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on the growing demand for innovative formulations. Partnering with a reliable third-party manufacturer or PCD franchise company like Uniray Lifesciences is a sure-fire way to boost your profitability and market presence in the PCD Franchise market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)