Universal Sompo General Insurance Achieves ISO 27001:2022 & ISO 22301:2019 Certifications

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Universal Sompo achieves two illustrious international certifications ISO 27001:2022 for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), and ISO 22301:2019 for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS).

This reinforces its commitment to global best practices in governance, operational resilience, and information security. These certifications are regarded worldwide as badges of quality and trust, achieved only after a rigorous evaluation of business processes and systems.

The ISO 27001:2022 confirms implementation of a robust Information Security Management System, systematically designed to safeguard sensitive data, intellectual property, and financial information. It is the comprehensive auditable international standard that defines the requirements for ISMS, making it the most trusted benchmark for information security.

Complimenting this, the ISO 22301:2019 establishes company's adherence to a strong Business Continuity Management System. This critical certification ensures the organization is fully equipped to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disruptions whether caused by natural disasters, cyberattacks, or unforeseen events thereby maintaining uninterrupted delivery of critical business operations.

This achievement also boosts the trust and confidence of its policyholders, making it a more reliable insurer in today's dynamic insurance landscape.

