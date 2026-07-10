USCIS Immigration Petition Preparation in Under 30 Minutes with eazyPetition's AI Platform

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 10: EAZYPETITION LLC, a McKinney, Texas-based legal technology company, today announced that eazyPetition (eazyPetition.com), its AI-powered USCIS petition preparation platform, is now fully available to users following a successful beta phase. The platform automates document processing and enables each stakeholder to complete their portion of the petition workflow in less than 30 minutes.

Speaking on the platform's full availability, Mr. Amit Gupta, Founder of EAZYPETITION LLC said, "As students, IT professional and family members of naturalized US Citizens navigate complex and repeated petition preparation for renewal of their USCIS petitions for many-many years to maintain their legal status and work authorization, eazyPetition makes it very seamless by offering one solution to store their all underlying documents and create new petition or use previous one to prepare new petition under 30 mins"

Preparing USCIS petitions often involves collecting information from multiple documents, including passports, visas, I-94 records, previous petitions, educational credentials, and employment records. The same information is frequently entered repeatedly across multiple USCIS forms, making the process time-consuming and increasing the risk of errors that can lead to Requests for Evidence (RFEs), delays, and additional legal costs.

Adding to this, Stephen D. Marino, Chair of the Board of Directors at EAZYSTAR SYSTEMS Inc., said, "The transition from a successful beta program to full availability marks an important milestone for eazyPetition. As demand for intelligent legal technology continues to grow, platforms that combine artificial intelligence with reliable workflow automation will play an increasingly important role in improving efficiency and consistency across USCIS petition preparation. We believe eazyPetition is well positioned to help individuals, employers, and legal professionals navigate complex USCIS processes with greater confidence."

eazyPetition uses artificial intelligence to extract information from immigration documents and supporting evidence, enabling users to review, verify, and generate print-ready USCIS PDF petitions through a guided workflow. By automating repetitive data entry and streamlining document preparation, the platform enables each stakeholder involved in the petition process to complete their part of the workflow in less than 30 minutes. The platform has already been successfully used by the IT professionals in USA during its beta phase, helping simplify petition preparation while improving efficiency and accuracy.

The platform currently supports offline USCIS petition preparation, allowing completed petitions to be printed, signed, and submitted through existing USCIS filing processes. To help users navigate the immigration process, eazyPetition has also created a library of more than 200 educational YouTube tutorials covering petition preparation and filing workflows.

A key innovation behind eazyPetition is EPML (Evidence Process Markup Language), a proprietary framework developed to intelligently model immigration evidence and petition workflows. The technology enables the platform to intelligently process supporting documents, automate information extraction, and simplify the preparation of complex USCIS petitions.

Today, eazyPetition is being developed by a growing engineering team in India, leveraging the country's deep expertise in artificial intelligence, document intelligence, workflow automation, and legal technology to build next-generation solutions for U.S. immigration.

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