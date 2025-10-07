UST Secures $2 Billion in Deals with Leading Healthcare Companies, Accelerating AI-Driven Innovation and Personalized Patient Experiences

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7: UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has entered into a series of engagements with three prominent healthcare companies valued at over $2 billion, reaffirming its position as a trusted partner to some of the world's most influential healthcare organizations. These comprehensive multi-year collaborations underscore UST's growing influence in this dynamic market, and how the company is reshaping the healthcare technology ecosystem through data and AI-driven personalization, automation, operational transformation, and next-generation digital platforms.

Through these strategic collaborations, UST is applying its deep healthcare domain expertise, AI and data intelligence platforms, and the strength of UST Evolve to deliver the bespoke, human-centered, efficient, and scalable experiences that healthcare payers and health insurance providers have traditionally lacked.

UST brings unique expertise in operating and managing Third-Party Administrator (TPA) technology platforms, positioning the company to lead large-scale transformations for health insurers seeking agility and speed. Across all engagements, UST is making significant investments in infrastructure and innovation to deliver long-term value to clients and the communities they serve.

One cornerstone engagement involves unlocking personalized insights from a rich dataset representing more than 70 million covered individuals. UST's AI-led approach will enhance savings while helping clients improve member satisfaction, reduce administrative burdens, and accelerate innovation. In another engagement, UST's strategic application of AI-driven automation across the software development lifecycle has significantly elevated product quality and accelerated time-to-market. This initiative has driven meaningful improvements in consumer experience, strengthened digital reliability at scale, and enhanced the client's overall capability to rapidly innovate and adapt.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of healthcare transformation at this significant scale. Through these strategic partnerships, we enable our clients to move beyond legacy models--deploying data intelligence, automation, and design thinking to deliver more efficient systems and better health outcomes," said Anand Nair, Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences, UST.

"Our healthcare strategy is grounded in personalization with a purpose. Using our Design for Happiness approach and data platforms, we are helping healthcare payers move from generic engagements to individualized experiences--improving outcomes for patients while driving performance for the business," said Kailash Attal, Chief Solutions Officer, UST.

With more than two decades of experience and a dedicated global healthcare practice, UST continues to deliver bold, human-centered digital solutions that are future-ready--and purpose-built for a healthier tomorrow.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R & D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations --delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact -- touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+44-7341787926

Roshni Das K

+91 7736795557

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.

S & C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky

ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, India:

ust@adfactorspr.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)